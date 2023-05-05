LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced that the company has had multiple abstracts accepted for presentation at the 25th European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE), which is being held May 13-16 in Istanbul, Turkey, and at the 2023 Endocrine Society Meeting (ENDO), which is being held June 15-18 in Chicago, Illinois. These presentations cover both of Amolyt’s development programs, eneboparatide entering Phase 3 for hypoparathyroidism and AZP-3813 entering Phase 1 for acromegaly.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

25th European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE) – May 13-16, Istanbul, Turkey

Title: Eneboparatide, a Novel PTH-1 Receptor Agonist, Has No Impact on Bone Parameters Following Chronic Treatment of Non-Human Primates

Format: Oral Presentation

Session: Oral Communications 8: Calcium and Bone

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 2:00-3:00 p.m. CEST

Title: Eneboparatide, a Novel PTH-1 Receptor Agonist, Induces Rapid Reduction and Normalization of Urinary Calcium in Chronic Hypoparathyroid Patients

Format: Poster / Rapid Oral Presentation

Session: Rapid Communications 8: Calcium and Bone

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 3:05-3:40 p.m. CEST

Poster Display: 9:40 a.m. CEST on Sunday, May 14 – 3:30 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, May 16

Title: Treatment of Chronic Hypoparathyroidism by Eneboparatide, a Novel PTH Receptor-1 Agonist: Results from a Phase 2a Study

Format: Poster / Rapid Oral Presentation

Session: Rapid Communications 8: Calcium and Bone

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 3:05-3:40 p.m. CEST

Poster Display: 9:40 a.m. CEST on Sunday, May 14 – 3:30 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, May 16

Title: AZP-3813, a Bicyclic, 16-Amino Acid Peptide Antagonist of the Human Growth Hormone Receptor, Effectively Suppresses IGF1 in Beagle Dogs

Format: Poster / Rapid Oral Presentation

Session: Rapid Communication 7: Pituitary and Neuroendocrinology 2

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 3:05-3:40 p.m. CEST

Poster Display: 9:40 a.m. CEST on Sunday, May 14 – 3:30 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, May 16

2023 Endocrine Society Meeting (ENDO) – June 15-18, Chicago, Illinois

Title: Repeated Treatment with AZP-3813, a Bicyclic, 16-Amino Acid Peptide Antagonist of the Human Growth Hormone Receptor, Induces Enhanced Suppression of IGF1 in Beagle Dogs

Format: Poster Presentation

Session: Neuroendocrinology: Neuroendocrinology and Pituitary: Growth Hormone and Acromegaly – Basic and Translational

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Time: 12:30-1:30 p.m. CST

Poster Display: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, June 15

Title: Treatment of Chronic Hypoparathyroidism with Eneboparatide (AZP-3601), a Novel PTH 1 Receptor Agonist: Results from a Phase 2 Trial

Format: Oral Presentation

Session: Bone 2 – PTH-Relevant Biology, Pathophysiology, and Therapeutics

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: 9:45-11:15 a.m. CST

Title: Variations in Clinical Practice Patterns for Hypoparathyroidism

Format: Poster Presentation

Session: Bone and Mineral Metabolism: Hypoparathyroidism

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: 1:00-2:00 p.m. CST

Poster Display: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST on Saturday, June 17

Title: AZP-3601, a Novel PTH 1 Receptor Agonist, Induces Rapid Reduction and Normalization of Urinary Calcium in Chronic Hypoparathyroid Patients

Format: Poster Presentation

Session: Bone and Mineral Metabolism: Hypoparathyroidism

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: 1:00-2:00 p.m. CST

Poster Display: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST on Saturday, June 17

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team’s established expertise to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its development portfolio includes eneboparatide (AZP-3601), a long-acting PTH1 receptor agonist as a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit https://amolytpharma.com/ or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

