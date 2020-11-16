AMP Robotics Partners with Waste Connections to Deploy AI-Guided Recycling Robots

Deal demonstrates proliferation of AI-driven recycling

Denver, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics used to recover recyclables reclaimed as raw materials for the global supply chain, has signed a long-term agreement with Waste Connections, Inc. (“Waste Connections”, NYSE: WCN) to deploy 24 AI-guided robotics systems. The deal is AMP’s largest to date; Waste Connections plans to deploy the systems on container, fiber, and residue lines across numerous materials recovery facilities.

“We’re excited to partner with AMP to expand the deployment of state-of-the-art technology in our materials recovery facilities, furthering our sustainability initiatives and increasing returns,” said Worthing F. Jackman, president and CEO of Waste Connections. “Waste Connections is committed to expanding resource recovery capacity, and we believe AMP’s robotics systems align with our goals to enhance safety, increase productivity, and improve recovered resource quality.”

AMP’s technology recovers plastics, cardboard, paper, cans, cartons, and many other containers and packaging types reclaimed for raw material processing. For example, its AI platform precisely identifies different types of plastics, including polyethylene terephthalate (PET or PETE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), and polystyrene (PS), sorted further by color, clarity, and opacity, along with different form factors—lids, tubs, clamshells, cups, and more. AMP’s technology can quickly adapt to container packaging introduced into the recycling stream with recognition capabilities to the brand level—increasingly critical as demand for sufficient quantities of high-quality recycled material grows to meet consumer packaged goods companies’ commitment to use of post-consumer recycled content.

“We’re thrilled to be supporting Waste Connections’ commitment to expanding resource recovery as we extend our efforts to modernize recycling operations and advance a more circular economy,” said Matanya Horowitz, founder and CEO of AMP Robotics. “To see such a robust expansion of our pipeline and mark this milestone in a year upended by COVID-19 is a testament to our industry-leading technology—and working with a visionary company like Waste Connections helps enable and strengthen an essential public service.”

Since the onset of COVID-19, demand for AMP’s AI and robotics technology has accelerated. Businesses turned to automation to keep employees safe amid social distancing requirements, navigate ongoing labor shortages to remain operational, and adapt to spikes in residential volume and material types caused by abrupt shifts in consumer buying patterns. AMP saw a significant increase in orders and interest in deploying its technology on a larger scale to address these challenges—a trend that’s continued through the year.

AMP’s deployments span North America, Asia, and Europe, with its recent installation at a facility in Spain. Within the United States, AMP’s footprint covers more than 20 states, including California, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Michigan, New York, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin, in addition to those with forthcoming Waste Connections installations and other projects in development. AMP’s first North American deployment of its application for construction and demolition debris is planned for later this year. This latest milestone for AMP follows the achievement of one billion picks for its fleet of AI-guided robots over a 12-month period earlier this year. In 2020, the company received recognition including Fortune’s “Impact 20,” Forbes’ “AI 50,” and Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies.”

About AMP Robotics™ Corp.

AMP Robotics is modernizing the world’s recycling infrastructure by applying AI and robotics to increase recycling rates and economically recover recyclables reclaimed as raw materials for the global supply chain. The AMP Cortex™ high-speed robotics system automates the identification and sorting of recyclables from mixed material streams. The AMP Neuron™ AI platform continuously trains itself by recognizing different colors, textures, shapes, sizes, patterns, and even brand labels to identify materials and their recyclability. Neuron then guides robots to pick and place the material to be recycled. Designed to run 24/7, all of this happens at superhuman speed with extremely high accuracy. With deployments across North America, Asia, and Europe, AMP’s technology recovers recyclables from municipal waste, precious commodities from electronic waste, and high-value materials from construction and demolition debris. AMP is made in America with headquarters and manufacturing operations in Colorado.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection and transfer and disposal services, along with recycling and resource recovery, in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 42 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. The company serves more than seven million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment and recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

