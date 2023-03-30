Now Available Worldwide, AICAN Platform Enables High-Resolution Game Streaming From the Cloud

AICAN Platform Architecture With Canonical Anbox AICAN platform architecture with Canonical Anbox enables the use of Android container hosting to provide dense cloud-native game streaming.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ampere Computing and NVIDIA today announced the extension of the AICAN (pronounced “eye-CAN”) game-streaming platform to support more game environments and global partners using dense Arm + GPU platforms.

The AICAN hardware streaming platform uses dual-socket Ampere® Altra® Max CPUs totaling an industry-leading 256 cores and up to four NVIDIA® A16 GPUs to enable the running, rendering and streaming of games to any remote streaming device.

The platform, which launched last year in China to service Arm-compatible mobile games, has since expanded to support high-resolution games up to 4K and a growing list of titles, enabling a richer experience for gamers, game developers and cloud gaming service providers worldwide.

AICAN is now capable of supporting up to 160 concurrent sessions at 720p 30 frames per second, or up to 64 concurrent sessions at 1080p 60 fps. This ensures that the platform can handle the growing demand for high-resolution game streaming and accommodate more users simultaneously.

The AICAN platform is optimized for use with NVIDIA GPUs that provide end-to-end rendering, in-line encoding and low-latency streaming. To support smooth, high-resolution streaming, excellent quality of service and dense concurrent users, AICAN demands faster networking options available through NVIDIA ConnectX® SmartNICs and BlueField® DPUs . Dedicated engineering and quality-assurance teams make it easy for partners to quickly integrate the platform and keep up with the latest titles.

Software providers including Canonical have embraced the AICAN platform to offer out-of-the-box complete solutions through scalable products like Canonical Anbox Cloud, which enables service providers and platform suppliers to use the full breadth of available features using Android container hosting to provide dense cloud-native game streaming.

AICAN has also expanded to include new systems from manufacturers, such as Supermicro’s recently introduced Mt. Hamilton ARS-210M-NR Modular system, GIGABYTE G242-P35, Inspur Aoqin and Huaqin P6410. These platforms have been prequalified through the AICAN collaboration, offering service providers and end customers of game-streaming services the confidence to build, develop and play at scale.

AICAN represents a significant step forward for the gaming industry, providing a powerful, reliable and scalable platform for game developers, publishers and distributors. The platform’s expanded ecosystem, including full solution suppliers like Canonical and others, has made AICAN available worldwide through more server manufacturers than ever.

About Ampere Computing

Ampere is a modern semiconductor company designing the future of cloud computing with the world’s first Cloud Native Processors. Built for the sustainable Cloud with the highest performance and best performance per watt, Ampere processors accelerate the delivery of all cloud computing applications. Ampere Cloud Native Processors provide industry-leading cloud performance, power efficiency and scalability. For more information visit https://amperecomputing.com .

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Alexa Korkos

Director, Product PR

Ampere Computing

akorkos@amperecomputing.com

+1-925-286-5270

Jordan Dodge

Director, PR & Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

jdodge@nvidia.com

+1-408-506-6849

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, features, performance, availability and impact of our collaboration with Ampere Computing; the benefits, impact, performance, features and availability of our products, services and technologies including NVIDIA GPUs including A16 GPUs, NVIDIA ConnectX, SmartNICs, and BlueField DPUs; and dedicated engineering and quality assurance teams making it easy for partners to quickly integrate the platform and keep up with the latest titles are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2023 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, BlueField and ConnectX are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8af1ab0d-0723-4f96-be92-db344d790604