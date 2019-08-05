Breaking News
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on August 7, 2019

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) announced that the Company will release results for its second quarter of 2019 ended June 30, 2019, after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, and will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, dial toll free (877) 881-2595, or (315) 625-3083 for international callers, five minutes before the conference. The passcode for the conference call is 7375585.

The call can also be accessed on the Investors page on the Company’s website www.amphastar.com.

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that primarily develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products, including products with high technical barriers to market entry. Most of the Company’s products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers.

All statements on this conference call that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding future financial performance, backlog, sales and marketing of its products, market size and growth, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, including the DMFs of ANP, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to its pipeline of product candidates, its share buyback program and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Amphastar’s historical performance and its current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Amphastar’s business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar’s control.  Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can locate these reports through the Company’s website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.  Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause Amphastar’s expectations to change
Contact:

William J. Peters
Chief Financial Officer
(909) 980-9484

