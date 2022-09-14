Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Amphenol RF products now available from TestEquity

Amphenol RF products now available from TestEquity

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Amphenol RF engineers high-quality connectors, attenuators, pre-configured cables, and more.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TestEquity, the largest distributor of test and measurement equipment in the electronics industry, announced that it is now an authorized distributor for Amphenol RF,  the world’s largest manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications.

TestEquity will offer the complete line of products from Amphenol RF including high-performance RF connectors, coaxial adapters and pre-configured cable assemblies for a wide range of applications and industries. The products are available in waterproof IP67 and ruggedized configurations, as well as small-footprint, low-profile formats for confined spaces.

“Amphenol RF has a huge following in electromechanical circles because their products are so robust,” said Scott Cave, Director T&M Product Management at TestEquity. “If it needs to survive a tough environment, you want Amphenol RF.”

“Test and measurement engineers have exceedingly high expectations, and TestEquity has the technical expertise to speak their language,” said Mike Comer, Director of Product Marketing & Business Development at Amphenol RF. “We’re excited to have TestEquity as our newest distribution partner.”

To view, visit TestEquity.com

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters, and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit www.amphenolrf.com

Contact:

Lacey Nichols

Marketing Director

Lacey.Nichols@TestEquity.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.