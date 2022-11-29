The DuraMate™ AHDP & AHDM ISOBUS 91 Series offer environmentally-sealed durability in both circular plastic and metal specifications

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Amphenol Sine, has added the DuraMate™ AHDP & AHDM ISOBUS 91 Series to its extensive product portfolio.

The DuraMate™ ISOBUS 91 family of connectors are available in Size 24, 9 Position specifications. These multi-pin, environmentally-sealed, connectors use a circular bayonet locking system. This quick-connect system meets ISO 11783 standards, making it an ideal choice for harsh conditions like agricultural or off-road applications.

Available in both metal and circular plastic, the DuraMate™ ISOBUS 91 Series is a one-to-one alternative for any HDP20 parts. Flexibility with other industry standard circular bayonet products make these connectors adaptable to your specific needs.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Amphenol Sine

Amphenol Sine Systems designs, manufacturers and supplies high-performance industrial interconnect systems, including environmental and heavy-duty connectors. These products are used in factory automation, motion control, heavy equipment, alternative energy, rail mass transportation and many other industries.

