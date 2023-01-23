Amphenol Times Microwave Systems simplifies working with LMR series connectors with the all-in-one hardcase tool kit.

Amphenol Times Microwave Systems’ LMR Hardcase Tool Kit Featured at Heilind Electronics Amphenol Times Microwave Systems’ LMR Hardcase Tool Kit includes four essential tools for completing jobs with LMR series connectors.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Times Microwave Systems, offers the LMR Hardcase Tool Kit, expanding its portfolio of the full line of available LMR coaxial cables and connectors.

The Amphenol Times Microwave Systems’ LMR Hardcase Tool Kit includes a crimp tool, prep tool, and cable cutting tool for connectors in the LMR-100, LMR-200, and LMR 240 series. The included CCT-03 cable cutting tool is compatible with LMR-100 through LMR-600.

These essential tools come pre-packaged in a rugged case with hard foam cut outs for each piece of the kit. Undo the dual latch case and all that is required for a specific job can be found organized and protected.

The Amphenol Times Microwave Systems’ LMR Hardcase Tool Kit is a convenient package for cable houses, distributors, contract manufacturers, and remote field workers.

To learn more about the Amphenol Times Microwave Systems’ LMR Hardcase Tool Kit please visit Heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Amphenol Times Microwave Systems

Times Microwave Systems, a member of Amphenol North America Military Group, a division of Amphenol Harsh Environment Solutions, is a pioneering brand of innovative RF and microwave interconnect assemblies, cables, and connector designs. Times Microwave Systems has more than 70 years of industry experience in designing and manufacturing high-performance coaxial cables, connectors, assemblies, and custom solutions for ultra-demanding applications.

Attachment

Amphenol Times Microwave Systems’ LMR Hardcase Tool Kit Featured at Heilind Electronics

CONTACT: David P. Warren Heilind Electronics 972-489-4752 dwarren@heilind.com