SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired securities between September 21, 2021 and February 16, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until April 15, 2024, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Amplitude’s land-and-expand strategy was years away from significantly accelerating revenues among its newer client cohorts; (2) the rapid acceleration in Amplitude’s second quarter 2021 results resulted from the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which had not continued by the start of the Class Period, as Amplitude clients were expanding at a slower pace; and (3) as a result, Amplitude’s business, operations, financial results, and prospects were materially worse than represented to investors during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

