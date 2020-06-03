Amplify Energy Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Listing Standard

Breaking News
HOUSTON, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify” or the “Company”) announced today that on June 2, 2020, Amplify was notified by the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards.

On April 20, 2020, Amplify received notification from the NYSE that the Company had fallen below the continued listing standard to maintain a minimum average closing price of $1.00 per share over 30 consecutive trading days.

Amplify regained compliance after its average closing price for the 30 trading days ended May 29, 2020 and its closing price on May 29, 2020 both exceeded $1.00 per share. The below compliance (“.BC”) indicator has been removed from the Company’s common shares, and the Company was removed from the NYSE list of non-compliance issuers.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore California, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas.  For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Martyn Willsher – Interim CEO & CFO
(832) 219-9047
[email protected]

Eric Chang – Treasurer
(832) 219-9024
[email protected]

