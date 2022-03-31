Amplify ETFs Announces Strategic Partnership with Samsung Asset Management

CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amplify Holding Company LLC (“Amplify”), a Wheaton, IL-based ETF sponsor, today announced that Samsung Asset Management (“Samsung AM”) has made a minority investment in Amplify.

Completion of this transaction represents that Samsung AM, the leading asset manager in Korea, has acquired a 20% equity stake in Amplify through its US-based SPV, ‘Samsung Asset Management U.S. Holdings, Inc.’ With this transaction, Amplify and Samsung AM form a strategic business alliance in the ETF space. Samsung AM obtains exclusivity to provide Amplify products in Asia. In addition, both companies will jointly develop new products and marketing strategies.

Christian Magoon, Amplify CEO and Founder, commented: “We are pleased to begin a strategic business partnership with Samsung Asset Management, a globally-recognized asset manager, giving us exposure to the growing Asian ETF marketplace. Additionally, Amplify will receive significant funding and organizational support from Samsung to accelerate the growth of our business.”

Phillip Suh, CEO of Samsung AM, added: “We expect to be able to offer more innovative investment solutions in Korea as well as in the Asian region through close collaboration with Amplify. Consequently, Samsung builds a strong foundation for growth as a premier global asset manager.”

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Amplify Holding Company LLC on this transaction.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $4.4 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 12/31/2021). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies.

About Samsung Asset Management

Samsung Asset Management is the largest asset manager in Korea, with USD 258 billion in AUM (as of 12/31/2021). With more than 300 investment professionals, the firm offers a full spectrum of investment strategies, across diverse asset classes ranging from equity, fixed income, alternative investments and multi-asset solutions via mutual funds, ETFs, and SMAs. Samsung AM currently has a global presence, with offices in Hong Kong, New York, and London.

