CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amplify ETFs announces December income distributions across its income, core, and thematic ETFs. In addition, none of Amplify ETFs will pay a 2022 capital gain distribution.

ETF Name Ticker Amount per

Share Ex-Date Record Date Payable

Date Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF BATT $0.48490 12/28/2022 12/29/2022 12/30/2022 Amplify Digital & Online Trading ETF BIDS $0.11844 12/28/2022 12/29/2022 12/30/2022 Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income

ETF DIVO $0.14416 12/28/2022 12/29/2022 12/30/2022 Amplify Emerging Markets FinTech ETF EMFQ $0.05166 12/28/2022 12/29/2022 12/30/2022 Amplify International Enhanced Dividend

Income ETF IDVO $0.13165 12/28/2022 12/29/2022 12/30/2022 Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

(International) ISWN $0.12696 12/28/2022 12/29/2022 12/30/2022 Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF IWIN $0.11474 12/28/2022 12/29/2022 12/30/2022 Amplify Natural Resources Dividend

Income ETF NDIV $0.19670 12/28/2022 12/29/2022 12/30/2022 Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETF QSWN $0.15869 12/28/2022 12/29/2022 12/30/2022 Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury

Core ETF SWAN $0.18430 12/28/2022 12/29/2022 12/30/2022 Amplify High Income ETF YYY $0.12000 12/28/2022 12/29/2022 12/30/2022

The Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NDIV) will have a special distribution of $0.04468 with a payable date of 1/31/2023. Investors can learn more at AmplifyETFs.com.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $3.8 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 11/30/2022). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency, and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies.

This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that distributions will not be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds’ statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained above or by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Services, LLC.