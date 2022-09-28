Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Amplify ETFs Declares Monthly and Quarterly Income Distributions for its Income and Core ETFs

Amplify ETFs Declares Monthly and Quarterly Income Distributions for its Income and Core ETFs

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amplify ETFs announces September monthly and quarterly distributions across its income and core ETFs. Launched in the last month, the Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NDIV) and the Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) are making their first distributions to shareholders.

ETF Name Ticker Amount per
Share		 Distribution
Frequency		 Payable
Date
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO $0.12984 Monthly 9/30/2022
Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF IDVO $0.12365 Monthly 9/30/2022
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (International) ISWN $0.12308 Quarterly 9/30/2022
Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.19602 Monthly 9/30/2022
Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETF QSWN $0.13664 Quarterly 9/30/2022
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF SWAN $0.17724 Quarterly 9/30/2022
Amplify High Income ETF YYY $0.12000 Monthly 9/30/2022

Investors can learn more at AmplifyETFs.com.

About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $3.5 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 8/31/2022). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency, and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies.

Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
info@amplifyetfs.com

Media Contacts:
Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis
610-228-2098
amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com

This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that capital gains distributions will not be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds’ statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained above or by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Services.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.