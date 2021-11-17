Amplify ETFs Surpasses $5 Billion in Assets Under Management

Assets have grown 57% in 2021, double the growth rate of the overall U.S. ETF industry

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amplify ETFs announces the firm has surpassed $5 billion in assets under management (AUM). Additionally, the firm’s assets have grown 57% in 2021, which is double the growth rate of the overall U.S. ETF industry (per ETF.com as of 10/31/21). The product suite of Amplify ETFs encompasses three primary categories: Core ($981 million), Income ($1.25 billion) and Thematic ($2.98 billion). Total firm assets stood at $5.21 billion as of Nov. 15, 2021.

“We are pleased with the strong AUM growth and performance across our ETF lineup and remain thankful for the breadth of interest the market has shown for our diverse suite of ETF solutions,” said Christian Magoon, a 15-year ETF industry veteran and CEO of Amplify ETFs. “We will continue to embrace the challenge of introducing innovative new thematic growth, income and core equity solutions to the ETF marketplace.”

Several of Amplify’s funds have become market leaders in some of the most competitive ETF peer groups of 2021, including blockchain and equity income. With over $900 million in inflows year-to-date and $1.7 billion in total AUM, the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK) — the first and largest actively- managed ETF in its peer group (per ETFdb.com as of 11/11/21) — has delivered access to companies involved in the blockchain and crypto ecosystem through a dynamic approach.

Additionally, the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSE: DIVO), with over $800 million in AUM, has delivered high-quality equity income through a combination of dividends and tactical covered calls since the fund’s inception in December 2016. DIVO also has a 5-star Morningstar rating among 63 funds in the Derivative Income category (for overall and 3-year periods, as of 10/31/21).

Other notable Amplify funds that have had strong growth in 2021 include the Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSE: BATT), Amplify High Income ETF (NYSE: YYY), Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS), and Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSE: SWAN).

Amplify has also launched a number of new ETFs in 2021, including the Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF — International (NYSE: ISWN), Amplify Cleaner Living ETF (NYSE: DTOX), Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSE: MVPS), and the Amplify Digital & Online Trading ETF (NYSE: BIDS).

Amplify ETFs is widely recognized across the ETF industry, securing multiple award nominations from ETF.com and Fund Intelligence in their respective annual award events between 2017-2021.

A complete product lineup can be found below, with links to each fund web page for holdings, risk disclosure and prospectus:

Thematic

BATT — Lithium & Battery Technology ETF

BIDS — Digital & Online Trading ETF

BLOK — Transformational Data Sharing ETF (Blockchain)

CNBS — Seymour Cannabis ETF

DTOX — Cleaner Living ETF

IBUY — Online Retail ETF

JGLD — Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF

XBUY — International Online Retail ETF

Income

DIVO — Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

YYY — High Income ETF

Core

SWAN — BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

ISWN — BlackSwan ISWN ETF (International)

MVPS — Thematic All-Stars ETF

