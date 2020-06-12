Amplify ETFs to Liquidate the Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (EASI)

Breaking News
CHICAGO, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amplify ETFs today announced the scheduled liquidation of the Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSE Arca: EASI) (the “Fund”). Based upon the recommendation of Amplify Investments LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, the Board of Trustees of the Amplify ETF Trust unanimously determined that it was in the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders to liquidate the Fund.

The Fund will no longer accept creation or redemption orders after the close of business on July 2, 2020. Trading in shares of the Fund will be halted prior to market open on July 6, 2020. Shareholders may sell their shares in the Fund on NYSE Arca until market close on July 2, 2020. Customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions.

The final distribution to shareholders of the Fund is expected to occur on or around July 9, 2020. Any person holding shares in the Fund as of the liquidation date will receive a cash redemption amount equal to the net asset value of their shares as of that date. Shareholders generally will recognize a capital gain or loss on any redemption.

For additional information about the liquidation, shareholders of the Fund may visit https://amplifyetfs.com/easi, or call 855-267-3837.

About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $1 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 5/31/2020). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Since its first ETF launch in 2016, Amplify has sought to build ETFs powered by investment strategies from leading index providers and asset managers within unique market segments.

Contacts
Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855- 267-3837
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis, 610-228-2098
[email protected]

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

