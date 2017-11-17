Amplify ETFs to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

ADVISORY, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

What:

Amplify ETFs will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square for The Amplify Online Retail ETF (Nasdaq:IBUY).

In honor of the occasion, Christian Magoon, Founder and CEO of Amplify, will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Monday, November 20, 2017 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Amplify ETFs Media Contact:

Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs

Amy Lash

610-228-2806

[email protected]

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

[email protected]

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Social Media:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:

http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:

http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:

http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:

http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:

http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market open of your choice.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $340 million in assets across ETFs for which it is Adviser or Sub-Adviser (as of 11/15/2017). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Using those potential benefits as a foundation, Amplify seeks to build ETFs powered by investment strategies from leading index providers and asset managers within unique market segments. Amplify is also the sponsor of YieldShares, a brand of income-oriented ETFs. http://AmplifyETFs.com

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

-NDAQA-