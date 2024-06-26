Leading ETF provider celebrated for excellence in digital asset solutions

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of innovative exchange-traded funds, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with a prestigious With Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Award, highlighting its commitment to delivering cutting-edge investment solutions.

For the second year in a row, the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) received the Digital Assets ETF of the Year award, underscoring the exceptional value BLOK has provided to shareholders. BLOK launched in 2018, leading the way as a premiere blockchain ETF.

“Amplify is committed to prioritizing the needs of our clients. Our mission is to deliver creative and adaptable investment solutions that can evolve alongside the dynamic market landscape,” said Christian Magoon, founder and CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Receiving this award is an acknowledgement of the effectiveness of our strategies and the dedication to our overarching mission. I am proud of the exceptional work our Amplify team has accomplished, and I deeply value our partnership with Tidal Investments, which has been integral to BLOK’s success.”

This recognition follows a year of significant milestones for Amplify ETFs, including the acquisition of 14 ETFs holding $3.6 billion in assets, and an expansion of a strategic partnership with Samsung Asset Management, Korea’s leading asset manager, to launch the Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOF).

The winners of the With Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Awards were announced on June 18 in New York City.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $9.1 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 3/31/2024). Amplify’s ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. For more information, visit amplifyetfs.com .

Media Contact:

Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

Phone: 610-228-2098

Email: [email protected]

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

Phone: 855-267-3837

Email: [email protected]

Criteria:

Digital Assets ETF of the Year: The digital assets ETF award is given to the most successful digital assets ETF as determined by a combination of several factors, including flows, performance, and innovation. ETFs launched before Jan. 1, 2024 are eligible for entry and funds can include both bitcoin futures ETFs and those that invest in the digital assets industry.

Selection Process: The judging process is designed to be rigorous and thorough to ensure all entries receive full consideration and that excellence in each of the categories is truly rewarded.

Our broad and independent panel of more than 20 industry names including leading allocators, ETF strategists, independent directors and consultants conduct a rigorous assessment of each category to ensure that only the most truly deserving firms are recognized.

Groups of judges are allocated categories, which are aligned to their specific market knowledge and avoid conflict of interest. Each group of judges have no access to the submissions or results of categories they are not involved in judging.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

BLOK: Blockchain technology may never develop optimized transactional processes that lead to realized economic returns for any company in which the Fund invests. The Fund will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of companies actively involved in the development and utilization of blockchain technologies. Such investments may be subject to the following risks: the technology is new and many of its uses may be untested; theft, loss or destruction; competing platforms and technologies; cybersecurity incidents; developmental risk; lack of liquid markets; possible manipulation of blockchain-based assets; lack of regulation; third party product defects or vulnerabilities; reliance on the Internet; and line of business risk.

The investable universe may include companies that partner with or invest in other companies that are engaged in transformational data sharing or companies that participate in blockchain industry consortiums. The Fund will invest in the securities of foreign companies. Securities issued by foreign companies present risks beyond those of securities of U.S. issuers.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.