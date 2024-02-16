NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Amplitude, Inc. (“Amplitude” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMPL) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Amplitude securities between September 21, 2021 and February 16, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 15, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Amplitude is a technology company that helps businesses analyze data for their digital products and track customer interactions.

The Amplitude class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amplitude’s land-and-expand strategy was years away from significantly accelerating revenues among its newer client cohorts; and (ii) the rapid acceleration in Amplitude’s second quarter of 2021 results resulted from the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which had not continued by the start of the Class Period, as Amplitude clients were expanding at a slower pace.

On February 16, 2022, Amplitude revised downward its 2022 revenue guidance, from more than 40% to a range of $226 million to $234 million (or 35% to 40%). During the earnings call that followed, Amplitude CFO, defendant Hoang Vuong, stated that Amplitude was still “a few years” away from many of its new customers “completely embrac[ing] the full capability of [Amplitude’s] digital optimization,” which he stated would eventually “drive larger expansion.”

On this news, the price of Amplitude stock fell nearly 59%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Amplitude shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: