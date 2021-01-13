Amplitude Welcomes Erica Schultz to its Board of Directors

Breaking News
Enterprise go-to-market powerhouse joins Amplitude board to help company on its next phase of growth and global scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amplitude, the global leader in Product Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Erica Schultz to its board of directors. Schultz is an accomplished go-to-market leader in enterprise technology with over 25 years of experience building and scaling companies through hyper-growth, transformation, and IPO.  

“Erica is an outstanding leader with a long track record of executing the best go-to-market strategies for accelerating paradigm-shifting business models,” said Spenser Skates, CEO, Amplitude. “Right now, every industry must transform to become digital-first and Amplitude is leading this transformation. Erica’s experience scaling enterprise software businesses through hyper-growth and successfully leading organizations through an IPO will be critical as we embark on the next phase of our company’s growth.”

Schultz is currently the President of Field Operations at Confluent, the pioneer of the event streaming category, where she is focused on driving go-to-market functions and expanding Confluent’s global sales, business development, and customer success teams. Prior to Confluent, Schultz served as Chief Revenue Officer for New Relic. Schultz joined the business pre-IPO and led it through massive growth, scaling the company’s enterprise business more than 10x. During her tenure, the company’s revenue grew from $60M to nearly $600M and counted approximately 50% of the Fortune 100 as customers. Before New Relic, Schultz spent nearly 17 years at Oracle, where she pioneered the company’s cloud go-to-market strategy and built out sales teams worldwide.

“We’re witnessing a tectonic shift in every industry, as digital-first isn’t just a matter of competitive differentiation – it’s a matter of business survival,” said Erica Schultz. “Amplitude is quickly becoming the gold standard system for building digital businesses. I am excited to lend my experience at this pivotal moment.” 

About Amplitude
Amplitude is the leading product intelligence platform that helps companies use their customer data to build great product experiences for digital growth. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Singapore, Amplitude is the cross-platform, real-time data solution of choice for modern product and growth teams. Amplitude powers over 59,000 digital products at companies like Microsoft, Ford, CapitalOne, NBC, Hubspot, and PayPal.

