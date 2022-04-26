AMPLY Power collaborates with Producers Dairy to manage charging for first Volvo VNR Electric Truck fleet in California’s Central Valley

Project supported by CARB will see AMPLY design infrastructure and manage charging at Fresno facility to keep energy costs low while guaranteeing vehicle uptime

AMPLY Power collaborates with Producers Dairy to manage charging for first Volvo VNR Electric Truck fleet A Producers Dairy operator demonstrates charger-to-vehicle connectivity with a 150 kW DC fast charger, managed through AMPLY Power’s flagship OMEGA charge management platform.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMPLY Power will support the first-in-region deployment of two Volvo VNR Electric Trucks in the Producers Dairy fleet, unveiled at an event today in Fresno, California. AMPLY managed the design and installation of charging infrastructure at the Fresno dairy processing facility, which includes two 150 kW DC fast chargers, as well as the capacity for future expansion. The company will also provide ongoing managed charging services through its OMEGA platform for Producers Dairy, keeping charging costs low while ensuring vehicle uptime and readiness.

“As we improve sustainability across our operations, we are looking for the most efficient, cost-effective solutions,” said Scott Shehadey, President of Producers Dairy. “AMPLY Power’s holistic approach to charging infrastructure and management will help us for years to come as we continue to scale our EV fleet.”

The project builds on an existing collaboration between AMPLY and Volvo Trucks North America to support the deployment of battery-electric Class 8 heavy-duty trucks. As the EV space grows, more companies are making green energy transitions, aiming to meet sustainability goals efficiently and cost-effectively. Producers Dairy is the first fleet to deploy Volvo VNR Electric Trucks in California’s Central Valley, placing the company on the leading edge of electrification efforts for the region.

“We are happy to collaborate with AMPLY Power on the charging infrastructure needed to support the deployment of Producers Dairy’s first two Volvo VNR Electrics,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “When fleet operators make the switch to battery-electric trucks, having access to cost-effective and reliable charging is critical so that vehicles can be charged and ready for each shift. The infrastructure support and charge management that AMPLY provides helps ensure this is possible.”

Fleet operators face several obstacles when integrating electric vehicles, including power price volatility, charging mixed fleets, and extended charging times. Companies looking to electrify can accelerate and simplify the transition using AMPLY’s Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) model. With this approach, AMPLY handles everything from charger installation to optimizing charging windows to providing charger maintenance, leaving fleet operators to focus on their businesses of moving people and products.

“Equipping the food and beverage sector with electric fleets has the potential to decrease carbon emissions significantly,” said Vic Shao, CEO of AMPLY Power. “We are thrilled to work with Producers Dairy to make this process simple and attainable as they set the example for sustainable transportation in their industry.”

About AMPLY Power

AMPLY Power is a comprehensive electric vehicle charging infrastructure and energy management provider for mission-critical fleets operating trucks, buses, vans and light-duty vehicles. AMPLY’s intelligent charge management software, OMEGA, co-optimizes charging for low cost energy and carbon impact, while offering improved resilience and a 99.9% reliability target, all in a user-friendly dashboard. Paired with its optional Charging-as-a-Service model, AMPLY’s vehicle and charger agnostic approach allows the company to handle all the details of charging an EV fleet, guaranteeing performance and dramatically reducing upfront capital expenditures. As fleets continue to work to meet sustainability goals, AMPLY’s fully managed solution is a cost effective and service-focused approach, reducing fuel costs by as much as 85 percent and making electrification easy for organizations of all sizes. AMPLY was recently named to Global Cleantech 100 for the third year in a row. AMPLY was acquired by bp in December of 2021 as bp’s first step into US electrification. To learn more about AMPLY, please visit www.amplypower.com or LinkedIn and follow @AMPLYpower on Twitter.

