AMPORTS Expands Footprint With Acquisition of Horizon Terminals

Dec. 04, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMPORTS, Inc. (“AMPORTS”) today announced it has acquired a 100% equity interest in Horizon Terminal Services, LLC (“Horizon”), a marine terminal operator with operations in Jacksonville and Port Everglades, Florida, and Freeport, Texas, from Höegh Autoliners B.V. 

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Horizon is a private marine terminal operator that provides customers with a variety of professional and value-added services, including vehicle and equipment processing, warehousing, long- and short-term storage, road and railroad access, and Foreign-Trade Zones. Notably, Horizon is equipped to manage a variety of cargoes, including high and heavy, static, breakbulk and project cargoes, as well as factory-new and previously-owned vehicles.

“We are delighted to welcome Horizon to the AMPORTS family,” said Steve Taylor, AMPORTS’ Chief Executive Officer. “Working in partnership with the experienced team at Horizon, we look forward to further expanding and enhancing our award-winning operations, strengthening our competitive position in the marketplace and, above all, building on our commitment to safety, quality, operational excellence and customer satisfaction.”

Andreas Enger, Chief Executive Officer of Höegh Autoliners, commented: “As we simplify and consolidate our services around port-to-port ocean transport, we sought a new owner for our land-based terminals in the US that could invest and grow the business for the benefit of our customers and employees. In all areas, AMPORTS emerged as the ideal new owner, bringing its leading market position and strong long-term industry relationships to Horizon.”

AMPORTS is a vital link in the global automotive supply chain for many of the world’s largest automotive original equipment manufacturers, operating from strategically located facilities in the United States and Mexico on major coastal zones that provide access to land transport links and distribution networks in close proximity to major population centers. With the addition of Horizon, AMPORTS further expands its network of seven marine facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Maryland and Mexico. AMPORTS, which directly owns approximately 50% of its land portfolio, provides customers with seamless logistical and portside services in vehicle processing, rail loading and unloading, inspection, storage, accessory installations, and customizations, repairs, and regulatory homologation services.

The financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed. AMPORTS was advised by King & Spalding. Höegh Autoliners was advised by Cozen O’Connor.

About AMPORTS, Inc.
A leader in the global automotive service industry for over 60 years, AMPORTS is one of the largest auto processors in North America, with locations across the United States and Mexico. Our mission is to provide customers with seamless logistical solutions, ensuring our clients access to the quality, safety and operational excellence they require for today’s volumes and tomorrow’s growth potential. AMPORTS is owned by InstarAGF Asset Management, an independent alternative asset management firm focused on North American middle-market opportunities in the infrastructure sector and other alternative real asset categories.  

