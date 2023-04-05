Ampoules Packaging Market Information Report by Material (Glass and Plastic), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Chemical and others) and By Region – Global Forecast to 2030

The MRFR analysis reports predicting that the “ Ampoules Packaging Market Research Report, by Application Region, and Material – Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for Ampoules packaging is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 7%. The reports further anticipate the market to acquire a valuation of around USD 8 billion by the end of 2030. As per the reports, the market was worth nearly USD 3.5 billion in the year 2020.

The ampoules packaging market is well-established across the globe. Ampoules refer to small, sealed vials that store and preserve samples against contamination. These are usually made up of glass, but plastic ampoules have also been introduced worldwide. They play a crucial part in the packaging and storing of pharmaceutical products, powders, etc. Packaging is a vital process in the manufacturing process to protect the product from external contamination. Ampoules are special as they are sealed and guarantee an aseptic condition for the product. With the development in the packaging industry, ampoules are becoming non-reactive, stronger, and cost-effective with content. Thus, the utilization of ampoules for preserving various products, particularly liquid samples, is increasing. The global market for ampoules packaging has showcased a massive development in the last few years.



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for ampoules packaging includes players such as:

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

Schott AG (Germany)

Penner Corporation (U.S.A)

Adelphi Healthcare Packaging (U.K.)

James Alexander Corporation (U.S.A)

Sandfire Scientific Ltd. (U.S.A)

Ampersand S.A. (Argentina),

Solopharm Company (Russia)

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited (India)

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 8 Billion CAGR 7% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material and By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rise in disease incidence strict packaging safety standards set by Governmental bodies



Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for ampoules packaging has displayed massive development in recent times. The main parameter supporting the market’s development is the rise in global disease incidence. Furthermore, the increasing disease incidence causing a rise in demand for medicinal drugs is also predicted to boost the market’s development. The latest technology, such as plastic packaging technology, can efficiently counter the issue of glass particles contaminating the contents. In addition, plastic vials are affordable and have high dimensional strength; therefore are getting very popular, causing a rise in the market performance. In addition, the factors such as strict packaging safety standards set by Governmental bodies and government initiatives for the adoption of generic medicines are also expected to catalyze the expansion of the market.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, certain aspects may impede the market’s growth. The primary parameter restricting the market’s growth is the significant increase in the cost of production. Furthermore, the glass ampoules are found to pollute the contents within, which is still a matter of concern, posing a limitation to the market performance. In addition, factors such as the brittleness of glass, low heat resistance, and high absorbability are also likely to limit the market’s growth over the coming years.



COVID-19 Impact

Global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. The pandemic affected public health across nearly 225 countries, along with all industrial operations. All these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across most regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of most industrial operations, the ampoules packaging market experienced many sudden & unexpected issues throughout the pandemic. On the contrary, now that the majority of the globe is being rapidly vaccinated and industrial operations are returning to normal, the market is predicted to witness a considerable expansion and recovery in revenue generation over the assessment period.

Segment Analysis

Among all the materials, the Glass Ampules segment is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global market for ampoules packaging over the review era. The heat resistance and recyclability offered by glass ampoules are anticipated to boost the market’s growth. On the contrary, the plastic segment is predicted to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years, given the greater flexibility, strength, non-reactiveness, and recyclability.

Among all the end-user industries, the pharmaceuticals segment is predicted to lead the global market for ampoules packaging over the review era. The segment’s growth is ascribed to the aspects such as the need to maintain the aseptic conditions of pharmaceutical drugs, the rise in disease incidence among different population segments, and the development of cost-friendly packaging.



Regional Analysis

The global market for ampoules packaging is analyzed across five main geographies: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The MRFR analysis reports suggesting that the North American region is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global market for ampoules packaging over the assessment era, given the aspects such as increasing government spending on healthcare and high demand for drugs & vaccines.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for ampoules packaging is anticipated to grow substantially over the assessment era owing to the development of the pharmaceutical industry and the increasing disposable income of people.

The European regional market for ampoules packaging will likely expand substantially over the assessment timeframe given to the consumer’s needs & packaging modifications and higher spending on the medical sector.

