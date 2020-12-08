AMREP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported net income of $798,000, or $0.10 per share, for its 2021 fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of $2,169,000, or $0.27 per share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first six months of 2021, AMREP had net income of $1,391,000, or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $2,365,000, or $0.29 per share, for the same period of 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, AMREP recognized a non-cash pre-tax settlement charge of $2,929,000 due to AMREP’s defined benefit pension plan paying certain lump sum payouts of pension benefits to former employees.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended October 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|9,256,000
|$
|3,960,000
|Net income (loss)
|$
|798,000
|$
|(2,169,000
|)
|Income (loss) per share – Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|(0.27
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|8,122,000
|8,129,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|8,152,000
|8,129,000
|Six Months Ended October 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|13,462,000
|$
|8,727,000
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,391,000
|$
|(2,365,000
|)
|Income (loss) per share – Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.17
|$
|(0.29
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|8,136,000
|8,125,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|8,168,000
|8,125,000
AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).
CONTACT:
Adrienne M. Uleau
Vice President, Finance and Accounting
(610) 487-0907
