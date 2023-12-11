HAVERTOWN, Pa., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $1,108,000, or $0.21 per diluted share, for its 2024 fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2023 compared to net income of $3,621,000, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first six months of 2024, AMREP had net income of $2,454,000, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5,533,000, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023. Revenues were $8,854,000 and $19,143,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2024 and $16,149,000 and $26,856,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2023.

More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 8,854,000 $ 16,149,000 Net income $ 1,108,000 $ 3,621,000 Earnings per share – basic $ 0.21 $ 0.69 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.68 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 5,301,000 5,281,000 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 5,339,000 5,307,000

Six Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 19,143,000 $ 26,856,000 Net income $ 2,454,000 $ 5,533,000 Earnings per share – basic $ 0.46 $ 1.05 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.46 $ 1.04 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 5,296,000 5,277,000 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 5,333,000 5,302,000

