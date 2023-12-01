WASHINGTON, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since 2016, AMSG has provided Knowledge Management support to U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Office of the Chief Knowledge Officer (OCKO) from TRADOC Headquarters at Ft. Eustis, VA, to numerous “Centers of Excellence” (COEs) located across the United States. We are thrilled to announce that we have won the competitive recompete task order valued at over $12 million: TRADOC OCKO Knowledge Management Support Services.

What is Knowledge Management (KM)?

KM is the process of identifying, organizing, storing, and disseminating information within an organization. The Army employs KM to accomplish four organizational outcomes:

Improve Decision Cycle Effectiveness

Enhance Mission & Organizational Performance

Create Agile Learning Organizations

Facilitate Shared Understanding Through Collaboration (Source)

Why did TRADOC Choose AMSG? Our KM team collectively spearheaded the maintenance and enhancement of essential KM tools, aligning them with the Army’s dynamic requirements. Key projects include the development and management of an Army Civilian Professional (ACP) Onboarding Portal, which significantly streamlines the integration process for new team members, and the ACP Mentoring Portal, fostering professional development and knowledge exchange.

We have also been pivotal in managing Professional Forums, creating a collaborative environment for agile learning and idea sharing. Additionally, Implementing the KM Maturity Model was a crucial step in assessing and advancing KM practices. A notable team achievement was the development of the Harmful Behaviors Common Operational Picture, an innovative solution for identifying and addressing critical organizational challenges, which was briefed to the Secretary of the Army using AMSG’s solution. Additionally, we have been deeply involved in storytelling, operationalizing Continuous Process Improvement, integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and agile project management platforms to enhance efficiency and adaptability. This blend of traditional KM practices with cutting-edge technology has not only streamlined our processes, but also cultivated a culture of continuous learning and innovation across the Army enterprise.

AMSG is proud to have so many talented team members who work on this effort. Our TRADOC team includes skillful SharePoint Developers, Knowledge Managers, Data Scientists, Operation Specialists, and even Videographers. Did you know AMSG helps to produce annually more than 40 videos for OCKO internal and external distribution? Some of these videos are featured on TRADOC’s public facing website and include interviews of commanders, “General Funk on Knowledge Management,” and training, “What is Knowledge Management?” and “Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Training.” We produced multiple KM documentaries to capture insights from leaders and KM practitioners across TRADOC and the Army to help tell the story of KM in the Army.

AMSG’s CEO, Jim O’Farrell, commented, “We are honored to announce our success in securing the competitive recompete task order for TRADOC OCKO Knowledge Management Support Services. Since 2016, AMSG has been steadfast in our commitment to supporting this crucial Army organization with over 50,000 uniformed and civilian personnel that trains more than 750,000 Army personnel annually. This win is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team. We look forward to continuing to contribute our talent, capabilities, and innovative, leading-edge ideas in Knowledge Management, ensuring seamless support for TRADOC OCKO. As TRADOC celebrates its 50th year in 2023, this achievement reinforces AMSG’s position as a trusted partner, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to advance together with TRADOC.”

AMSG’s Program Manager, Greg Bandish, commented, “I am immensely proud of what we, as a team, have achieved together. This contract award is a testament to each member’s dedication to excellence, and a deep, strategic understanding of the Army’s evolving knowledge management requirements. As we move forward, I am confident that our collective strengths and innovative spirit will continue to drive us to set new standards of excellence within AMSG and TRADOC OCKO.”

The primary contract requirement effort is:

Program Management

Operations Support

Policy and Governance

TRADOC HQ KM Services and Solutions

Training/Education/Professional Development (TE/PD)

Audits, Assessments, Evaluations, and Standards

Shared Services Support

