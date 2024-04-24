LEXINGTON, Ky., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Lexington-based electrical contractor, Amteck, celebrated the successful completion of their U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Program by seven individuals. The four-year program requires thousands of hours of course work and on-the-job training. After they graduate, participants are prepared to take a state licensure exam to become journeymen electricians.

The graduation ceremony took place at Amteck headquarters and opened with words from Vice President of People Operations, Cassidy Marchiano. Amteck President, Corey Bard then congratulated the graduates for their accomplishments. Kentucky Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link shared his congratulations on behalf of the state of Kentucky. The graduates were awarded certificates and plaques, along with several gifts from Amteck and its partners.

After the ceremony, Amteck’s Corey Bard voiced his optimism for this class of apprentices: “We’re incredibly proud of the hardworking people who have completed the program this year. Amteck’s apprenticeship program is an important part of our future as we develop a workforce that excels in our industry. Our future gets brighter every time we graduate new apprentices, and that’s never been more true than it has been for this class.”

Following the ceremony, graduates, family members, and attendees were invited to a catered lunch. The 2024 Amteck Apprenticeship graduates were: Randal Clephas, Wesley Comer, Mason Heathcott, Dakota Daniels, Thomas Gentry, Carter Marksberry, and Joshua Swint. For more information regarding the program, visit: www.Amteck.com/Apprenticeship.

