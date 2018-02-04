Amtrak train on wrong track in deadly South Carolina crash: governor

CAYCE, S.C. (Reuters) – An Amtrak passenger train apparently traveling on the wrong track collided with a parked CSX Corp freight train in South Carolina on Sunday, killing the engineer and conductor and injuring at least 116 in the railroad’s third fatal crash in as many months, authorities said.
