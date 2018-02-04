Amtrak train ‘on wrong track’ in fatal South Carolina collision

CAYCE, S.C. (Reuters) – An Amtrak passenger train apparently traveling on the wrong track collided with a parked freight train in South Carolina on Sunday, killing two crew members and injuring at least 116 other people in the railroad’s third fatal crash in as many months, authorities said.
