AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors in AmTrust Preferred Shares

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS OCTOBER 28, 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (“AmTrust”) (OTC: AFSIA, AFSIB, AFSIC, AFSIM, AFSIN, AFSIP) on behalf of investors who purchased AmTrust preferred stock between January 22, 2018 and January 18, 2019, inclusive (“Class Period”).

The filed complaint alleges that in November 2018, AmTrust entered a merger agreement that allowed the Karfunkel-Zyskind Family, a family that already owned 55% of AmTrust, and private equity firm Stone Point Capital LLC to acquire the remaining 45% of AmTrust’s minority common shares for $14.75 per share. Since only common stock was acquired in the merger, many stockholders were concerned about the future of AmTrust’s preferred stock. In an effort to solicit approval for the merger and dispel concern for the future of the preferred stock, AmTrust and the Karfunkel-Zyskind family continuously reassured investors that although the common shares were being acquired, the preferred stock would remain publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). Notwithstanding, two months later on January 18, 2019, AmTrust announced it would delist all six series of AmTrust preferred stock from the NYSE.

Immediately upon this news, the prices of AmTrust’s preferred stock dropped by almost 40%.

