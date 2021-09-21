Amur Celebrates 25 Years in Business, the Grand Opening of its new HQ, and an Enhanced Digital Customer Experience

Breaking News
Amur Grand Opening. September 17, 2021

At the Podium: Todd Wainwright, SVP Head of Commerce & Strategic Partnerships; In the Background: Mayor Roger Steele of Grand Island, Cindy Johnson, President of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This past weekend, Amur officially celebrated the grand opening of the company’s newly renovated and expanded headquarters in the heart of the Railside Business Improvement District in Grand Island, Nebraska. It also celebrated the 25th anniversary of the company’s founding. In connection with this momentous milestone, Amur also solidified its commitment to serve small businesses in the US, debuting an entirely new digital presence in which every aspect has been determined by the customer. Through detailed customer research and data analysis, every touch point of the digital experience has now been designed to cater to the small business owner and their rapidly evolving needs. The new website can be viewed at www.GoAmur.com.

“The past few years have exposed a gap between the financial needs and the offerings in the marketplace for small businesses,” remarked Jacklynn Manning, Amur Vice President of Marketing. “By digging deep into the needs of the small business community we are introducing a brand and digital transformation which is customized and personalized to the unique small business owner and their needs in an effort to prove to our customers that We’re Big on Small.”

As part of a brand and digital transformation, Amur Equipment Finance will now be known simply as Amur.

“For well over a year we have positioned Amur to champion small businesses and have listened to our small business partners along the way,” stated Todd Wainwright, Amur Senior Vice President, Head of Commerce and Strategic Partnerships. “Everything Amur does moving forward will be centered on fulfilling the needs of small businesses and providing them with the financial tools they need to grow and succeed.”

A celebration worthy of a new headquarters, a new vision for the future and a brand evolution incorporating a complete digital transformation, Amur welcomed thousands from the Grand Island community for live entertainment and free food trucks over the course of the weekend. Also speaking at the event were Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele and Cindy Johnson, President of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.

About Amur

We’re Big on Small. As a Top Five nationally ranked independent commercial equipment finance provider, and a certified Great Place to Work®, Amur is dedicated to ensuring that its small business customers and its employees are equipped to grow and succeed. Amur has 9 offices and over 300 team members across the nation dedicated to championing the financial needs of small businesses every day. We have served over 500,000 small businesses and helped them thrive in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine.

See for yourself how We’re Big on Small at GoAmur.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82134ece-8f48-46b3-bd55-4ea901b34bd8

