Amur Equipment Finance Completes Seventh Securitization

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (“AmurEF”) today announces the closing of its seventh term securitization, a $269.4MM notes issuance secured by small- and mid-ticket equipment loans and leases. The transaction ranks as AmurEF’s largest issuance to-date and is the first to be rated by Moody’s. KeyBanc Capital Markets served as structuring agent, bookrunner, and lead manager and The Williams Group served as co-manager. Since 2018, AmurEF has placed over $700MM in equipment-backed notes as part of its ongoing securitization program.

“We’re extremely excited about the reception this offering received, which we believe is due to the continued strength and performance of our platform. We’ve always had very strong investor interest in our securitization program, but we saw a surge of new investors interested in this transaction and it contributed to a superb execution for AmurEF,” said Kalyan Makam, AmurEF Board Member and EVP of Capital Markets.

AmurEF has grown into one of the largest independent equipment finance companies in the U.S., rising to fifth place on Monitor’s 2018 ranking of Top Private Independents, and expanding to over 150 employees spread across five locations. “We firmly believe we are on the right path to achieve our objectives,” said Mostafiz ShahMohammed, Chairman and CEO of AmurEF. “The cost of funds we achieved in this transaction will fuel our continued growth and investment and I couldn’t be more excited to see what our team can achieve.”

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

Amur Equipment Finance is a nationally ranked independent equipment finance provider, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. AmurEF offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely expansive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners.

