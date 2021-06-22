Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Amur Equipment Finance Introduces Rates as Low as 3.99% Through New “Wildcat” Program

Amur Equipment Finance Introduces Rates as Low as 3.99% Through New “Wildcat” Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (“Amur”) is pleased to introduce Wildcat, a specialized finance program to provide market-leading terms to qualifying customers. Through Wildcat, Amur will provide rates as low as 3.99%, with terms up to 72 months to ensure that its vendor partners have a full range of financing options for their small business customers.

“We are very excited to launch Wildcat into the market,” stated Todd Wainwright, Senior Vice President, Commerce and Strategic Partnerships. “We believe this will be a game-changer for our partners, and, most importantly, will provide our customers with the financial solutions they need to be equipped to win. As a champion of small business, Amur is committed to delivering innovative finance products to the market to ensure that our customers can grow and thrive.”

The economy is constantly evolving, and small businesses are relentless in implementing new ways to deliver products and services to their customers. Introducing innovative finance products which keep up with the demands of these small businesses is key to Amur’s continued growth strategy. The addition of the Wildcat program ensures all small businesses have access to the best financing available to fill their essential equipment needs.

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.
Amur Equipment Finance is a Top Five nationally ranked independent commercial equipment finance provider and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. Amur offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely extensive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners.

For more information, visit amuref.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Jacklynn Manning
Vice President, Marketing
Amur Equipment Finance
+1 (800) 994-0016 x266
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.