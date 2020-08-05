Amy Peevey Joins Vidaris as Regional Director, Building Envelope

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vidaris Inc. announced today that Amy Peevey joins its Building Envelope team as Regional Director located in the firm’s Houston, Texas office. Ms. Peevey will lead the Company’s growth opportunities for the Southwest, with a focus on Texas. She joins the nationally renowned team of building envelope consultants advising clients on both new and existing buildings.

“I am thrilled to join Vidaris and lead growth for the Envelope service line in the greater Texas region. There are huge opportunities for Vidaris here and leveraging my network and experience in the area will help drive the Company’s growth strategy,” said Amy Peevey. “Vidaris provides a strong commitment to continuing to grow its practice as well as supports me in growing both personally and professionally; this is truly an unparalleled opportunity.”

“Adding Amy to our team not only deepens our bench of talent, but expands our envelope service line into a new market for Vidaris – Texas – a market we are known in already for our project advisory and dispute resolution service offerings,” said Marc Weissbach, Chief Executive Officer of Vidaris. “Our growth strategy for the Southwest continues as we expect to build upon the strong foundation we have established with our New York and Los Angeles clientele who also have a presence in Texas, as well as through the network of Vidaris’ affiliate companies, Synergen Consulting International – based in Texas – LPI, and C2G International – both in California. We are excited to provide our clients in the region with our full suite of testing, inspection and certification, as well as consulting.”

Ms. Peevey is an accomplished Professional Engineer and building envelope consultant, with a career in the AEC industry spanning over 20 years. Local to the Houston area, she previously worked for other engineering and building envelope firms, including DeSimone and Wiss, Janney, Elstner, as well as was the founding partner of Building Exterior Solutions. She is an active member of several professional societies, including Secretary/Treasurer the International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants (IIBEC) and has published and presented on building envelope related topics in an ASTM International special technical publication; IIBEC.; Sealant, Restoration and Waterproofing Institute (SWR Institute); Building Enclosure Counsel (BEC); American Institute of Architects (AIA); Structural Engineers Association of Texas (SEAoT); and other companies or organizations. Ms. Peevey received her Bachelor of Science degree in Architectural Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin in 1999.

About Vidaris

Vidaris, together with its affiliates, assists real estate owners, institutions and other project stakeholders realize their goals and objectives in the areas of building envelope, energy efficiency, construction, code and specialty engineering. www.vidaris.com