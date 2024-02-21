NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 9, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AMLX), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 11, 2022 and November 8, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

If you purchased securities of Amylyx as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-amlx/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 9, 2024 .

Amylyx and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had overstated the commercial prospects of its product, RELYVRIO, a treatment used for ALS; (ii) patients were discontinuing RELYVRIO treatment after six months; (iii) the rate at which new patients were starting treatment with RELYVRIO was decreasing; (iv) the Company had also overstated RELYVRIO’s prescription rate; (v) the Company attempted to hide the foregoing negative trends from investors and the market by blocking analysts from viewing its prescription data; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Shih v. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-00988.

