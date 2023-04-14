Investment in research and development by pharmaceutical companies is expected to propel the growth of the ALS market as they work to develop new treatments for the disease.

New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market was valued at US$ 600 million in 2022 and is expected to grow US$ 1021 million in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.6%. The market for pharmaceutical medications, medical equipment, and other therapies used to treat ALS, a deadly neurological condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, is referred to as the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market. Motor neurons, which govern muscular movement, degenerate and die as a result of ALS, causing muscle weakening, paralysis, and ultimately respiratory failure. The ALS treatment market includes medical devices like ventilators, feeding tubes, & mobility aids that are used to support ALS patients as the disease advances, as well as FDA-approved medications like Riluzole & Edaravone, which are used to reduce the disease’s progression.

Key Takeaway:

By type, in 2022, the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market was dominated by the Sporadic ALS segment due to its increased usage.

By drug, the Riluzole segment is estimated to be the most lucrative segment in the Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market

By Treatment, the medication holds the largest revenue share of 22% and a projected CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals segment dominated the largest market share in end-user type analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 31%.

APAC is anticipated to have the highest CAGR among all the regions.

is anticipated to have the highest CAGR among all the regions. APAC is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to affordable prices, increasing medical tourism, as well as hospitals and clinics, among other factors.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market?

The growth of the ALS treatment market is influenced by several factors, including:

Increasing prevalence of ALS: The prevalence of ALS is increasing globally, which is expected to drive the demand for ALS treatments.

Advancements in technology: Advancements in technology have led to the development of new treatment options, such as gene therapy, stem cell therapy, and RNA interference therapy, which are expected to drive market growth.

Growing awareness and diagnosis: The growing awareness of ALS and better diagnosis of the disease are also expected to drive market growth.

Increasing investment in research and development: Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop new treatments for ALS, which is expected to drive market growth.

Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop new treatments for ALS, which is expected to drive market growth. Favourable regulatory environment: The regulatory environment for ALS treatments is favourable, which is expected to encourage the development of new treatments and drive market growth.

Market Growth

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) treatment market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years. ALS is a rare disease, but its prevalence is increasing globally, which is driving the demand for ALS treatments. Advances in technology have led to the development of new treatment options for ALS, which is expected to drive market growth. Growing awareness of ALS and better diagnosis of the disease are also driving the market growth. The pharmaceutical industry is investing heavily in research and development to develop new treatments for ALS, which is driving market growth. The regulatory environment for ALS treatments is favourable, which is encouraging the development of new treatments and driving the market growth. Increasing healthcare expenditure, particularly in developing countries, is driving market growth as well.

Regional Analysis

The North American market for ALS treatment market is expected to be the most lucrative, both in terms of revenue and market share, during the period 2022-2032. North America held the largest revenue share in 2022, accounting for around 31% of the global market. This is due to factors such as the high incidence of ALS in North America, favourable reimbursement policies, and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Europe is the second-largest market for ALS treatments, driven by the high prevalence of ALS in some European countries and the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the ALS market due to increasing awareness of ALS and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 600 million Market Size (2032) USD 1021 million CAGR (from 2022 to 2032) 5.6% North America Revenue Share 31% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

With ALS being an uncommon disease, its frequency and incidence have been rising over time. In the United States, 5,000 people are given an ALS diagnosis each year, according to the ALS Association. The number of ALS sufferers is anticipated to increase as the population ages, fueling demand for ALS medicines and treatments. Recent improvements in R&D., particularly in the fields of medication discovery and gene therapy, have benefited the ALS market. These developments are anticipated to result in the creation of fresh, more potent therapies for ALS patients.

Market Restraints

There is currently no cure for ALS, as well as the medicines that are available only serve to control the symptoms and reduce the disease’s progression. This restricts patient options and could lower the overall need for ALS medicines and treatments. The cost of ALS medications and treatments can be high, especially for people who need continuous care. This may restrict a patient’s access to care, especially in low- and middle-income nations.

Market Opportunities

There is still a sizable market opportunity for the creation of fresh, more efficient treatments for ALS patients. There are current studies in fields including immunotherapy, stem cell therapy, or gene therapy that may result in novel treatment choices for ALS patients. Patients with ALS, especially those who are unable to travel to specialized ALS clinics, may benefit from more efficient and accessible care thanks to the use of telemedicine & digital health platforms. These systems can enhance data collecting and processing, which can hasten the creation of novel ALS treatments.

Report Segmentation of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market

Type Insight

In terms of type and segment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatments, sporadic ALS retains the biggest market share in 2022 (86.35%).The market for treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is divided into two types, familial ALS and sporadic ALS. This section discusses the equipment needed to help ALS patients as their condition worsens, such as feeding tubes, ventilators, and mobility aids. These tools can enhance the quality of life for ALS patients and help maintain respiratory balance and prevent malnutrition. The market for ALS treatments is extremely competitive, and numerous businesses and research institutions are attempting to create novel medications and medical equipment to treat ALS.

Drug Type Insight

According to estimates, the segment selling riluzole will be the most lucrative one in the market for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis worldwide. The market is further segmented by drug type into Riluzole, Edaravone, and Nuedexta. However, a number of different medications are being researched and tested to treat ALS. In 2022, the segment for riluzole is expected to have a market share of 37% as well as a CAGR of 5.6%. Riluzole and Edaravone now enjoy a monopoly on the market, but these medications, which are still in the early stages of development & testing, show promise for the future of ALS treatment.

Treatment Insight

The market for treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is predicted to be the most lucrative area. The market is divided into Medication, Respiratory Therapy, Speech Therapy, Physical Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Stem Cell Therapy based on the results of the Treatment Analysis. The medication has the highest revenue share (22%), and its CAGR over the forecast period is expected to be 5.59%. This refers to the administration of medications to treat or control a certain disease or condition.

End User Insight

The market is divided into hospitals, specialty centres, research & academic institutes, and diagnostic centres based on the end-user. Hospitals are thought to be the most lucrative end-user group in the global market for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, accounting for 26% of total market revenue and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% over the course of the forecast period. These facilities offer ALS patient diagnosis, care, and management, frequently in conjunction with specialized ALS centres.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Sporadic ALS (SALS)

Familial ALS (FALS)

Based on Drug Type

Riluzole

Edaravone

Nuedexta

Based on Treatment Type

Medication

Respiratory Therapy

Speech Therapy

Physical Therapy

Chemotherapy

Stem Cell Therapy

Other Treatments

Based on End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Centres

Research and Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users.

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market is a highly competitive market with several key players operating in the market. The market is dominated by a few major players who hold a significant market share. Some of the major players include:

Sanofi

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

BrainStorm Cell Limited

Mylan N.V.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Biogen

Covis Pharma

Apotex Inc.

Ascend Laboratories LLC

ITF Pharma

Genervon Biopharmaceuticals, LLC

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

ORPHAZYME A/S

Orion Pharma Ltd.

KRINGLE PHARMA, INC.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Advanz Pharmaceutical

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market

In August 2021 – For the treatment of ALS, Biogen's Tofersen received orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Tofersen is an experimental treatment for ALS patients with a specific gene mutation that aims to treat the genetic cause.

In May 2021 – NeuroSphere, a neurostimulator, has been approved for use in the treatment of ALS by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In patients with ALS, the device is intended to improve muscle control by stimulating nerves in the spinal cord.

NeuroSphere, a neurostimulator, has been approved for use in the treatment of ALS by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In patients with ALS, the device is intended to improve muscle control by stimulating nerves in the spinal cord. In March 2021–The HEALEY ALS Platform Trial, which aims to accelerate the development of effective ALS treatments, was launched in collaboration with Biogen, according to the ALS Association’s announcement. The preliminary will test different treatments at the same time, determined to distinguish promising medicines all the more rapidly.

