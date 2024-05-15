FIRST ON FOX: A watchdog organization with a focus on higher education released video this week showing an operative from an outside communist group taking part in an anti-Israel protest on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles.
“I’m a revolutionary organizer,” a woman named “Annie” tells an undercover journalist with Accuracy in Media in a video released on Wednesday. “I’m an outside agitator,” she adds
