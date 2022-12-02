“Dreamcloud,” created in collaboration with the global surfacing brand and Studio M Lighting, captured the designer’s avant garde interpretation of the reflection and clarity found only in dreams

CORAL GABLES, FL, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last night in the heart of Miami’s Design District, Cosentino, the Spanish global leader in the production and distribution of innovative and sustainable surfaces, opened the doors of its Miami City Center to debut “Dreamcloud” – an otherworldly immersive art installation designed by acclaimed interior designer Nina Magon. The installation, which blurs the lines between states of consciousness, marks the newest chapter of Cosentino’s collaboration with Magon, and celebrates the brand’s intersectionality in the worlds of art and design. More than 200 of the country’s leading designers, architects, customers and press were among the very first to experience “Dreamcloud” before it opens to the public on December 2, for one day only.

To bring her vision for “Dreamcloud” to life, Nina channeled materiality and light – using a total of eight slabs of her newly-launched Dekton Onirika Collection and a concept collection she currently has in the works with design pioneer Studio M Lighting, slated to launch in Spring 2023. “Onirika is a metaphor for a voyage, and ‘Dreamcloud’ takes it to the next level,” Magon said. “It’s an escape from daily chaos – a portal that instantly gives a new perspective to ourselves and the world around us.” Magon used each colorway from the Onirika Collection with great intentionality – as a nod to the various levels of dreams experienced. Upon entering the wandering configuration of archways, guests were immersed in reflective surfacing – guided only by a meandering configuration of exaggerated lengths of LED-illuminated cords hanging overhead with airy, acrylic iridescent bubble clusters.

“It’s been six years since we first met Nina, and we’re constantly inspired to see how her own visions capture the unlimited, unexpected applications of Dekton,” said Eduardo Cosentino, CEO of Cosentino North America and EVP of Global Sales. “In every facet of her work she pushes the envelope, and it motivates us to continue to do the same. We’re thrilled Nina united us with Studio M Lighting to host this experience as part of Miami Art Week.”

Nathan Sperling, Chief Product Officer for Maxim Lighting Group, agrees the collaboration couldn’t be a more natural fit: “Like Cosentino, we’re a family-owned company, and we’re both deeply rooted in using modern innovation to elevate design. Cosentino shares our enthusiasm and dares to reimagine the way we present our capabilities. This ethos, which also resonates greatly with Nina, was foundational to the collaboration, and we’re eager to explore other partnership opportunities with such an esteemed brand.”

About Cosentino Group

Cosentino Group is a global family-owned company that produces and distributes high value innovative surfaces for architecture and design. As a leading company, Cosentino imagines and anticipates, together with its customers and partners, design solutions that offer value and inspiration to people’s lives. This goal is made possible by pioneering brands that are leaders in their respective segments such as Silestone®, Dekton® and Sensa by Cosentino®.

The group bases its development on international expansion, an innovative research and development program, respect for the environment and sustainability, and its ongoing corporate commitment to society and the local communities where it operates, education, equality and health & safety.

Cosentino Group currently distributes its products and brands in more than 110 countries, from its headquarters in Almeria (Spain), and it’s present with its own assets in 30 of them. The group has eight factories (seven in Almería, Spain and one in Brazil), one intelligent logistic platform in Spain, and 140 commercial and business units throughout the world. More than 90% of Cosentino Group’s financial turnover comes from international markets.

www.cosentino.com

About Studio M

Studio M strives to create unique lighting that breathes life into classical forms. Through innovative techniques and master craftsmanship, these works respond to a conscious cultural shift where architecture, fashion, entertainment, and design interrelate. The distinctive designer-series lighting products were made with the support of Maxim Group Companies, a company that has defined lifestyle lighting for over half a century.

To learn more about Nina Magon x Studio M, visit: Studio M Lighting – Nina Magon

About Nina Magon

Renowned for creating spectacular spaces, Nina Magon, founder and principal of the Nina Magon Studio, is a multifaceted interior designer who delivers luxurious residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, including a curated collection of lifestyle product designs. Her edgy and daring aesthetic infuses each design with her signature style by using bold elements, color, and timeless modernity.

Nina creates uniquely luxurious spaces and pieces inspired by worldly cultures, which excite the senses and deliver excellence to her discerning clientele. Nina has received accolades and global recognition from features in distinguished publications such as Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, Interior Design Magazine, The Robb Report, Wall Street Journal and many more, for her exquisite collection of work. https://ninamagon.com

