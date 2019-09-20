Breaking News
Home / Top News / An Easy, Stylish Decorating Upgrade

An Easy, Stylish Decorating Upgrade

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

A wall-mount door makes more room for fun

Living Room

Photo courtesy of Johnson Hardware

Photo courtesy of Johnson Hardware

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Family Features) Fall is the perfect time to make space-saving upgrades to your house.

For example, consider swapping out a traditional swinging door for a smooth-gliding, wall-mounted sliding door. A sliding door can add up to 14 square feet of floor space, which allows for more room to spread out toys and games, and give a more spacious feel to nearly any room. They also allow for more flexibility in furniture arrangements, which can turn even the smallest nook in your house into a cozy space. 

It’s easy to do with an option like Johnson Hardware’s Soft-Close Wall-Mount Sliding Door Hardware, which can be used with virtually any metal or wood door from 1-inch to 1 3/4-inches thick, up to 48 inches wide and weighing up to 200 pounds. The U.S.-made hardware gently slows the door’s travel speed to softly pull it into the fully open or fully closed position and works like a cabinet door closer, enabling doors to open and close quietly and securely. It also prevents door slamming and pinched fingers, as well as reducing door operational noise.

The built-in satin or bronze finish fascia can give a warm decorative detail to a room while the smooth-rolling door hardware and track exceed ANSI standards, meaning it can successfully complete 100,000 opening and closing cycles, with adjustable door guides, tricycle hangers and adjustable track stops. The jump-proof aluminum box track is available in lengths up to 96 inches for single doors and up to 192 inches for double doors.

Installing wall-mount sliding door hardware in a playroom, or nearly any other room in your house, can be an easy yet high-impact improvement that reduces space constraints while adding warmth, functionality and visual appeal.

For more information, visit johnsonhardware.com.

Michael French
[email protected]
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8cf456a-a446-4c7e-aed3-7d66528aa0a9

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.