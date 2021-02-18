An engineer and his dog are propelled down a dangerous path after being assigned to fulfill a secret government operation

Breaking News
Joseph Bauer announces the release of ‘The Accidental Patriot’

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Joseph Bauer has arrived on the literary scene with the release of the political thriller, “The Accidental Patriot” (published by Archway Publishing), the first of a three-book series about an engineer who is propelled down a dangerous path after he is assigned to replace a murdered colleague to fulfill a secret government operation.

After the government’s first choice to design a secret installation is discovered and murdered by foreign agents, the president turns to a lonely widower from Pittsburgh to take her place. Stanley Bigelow’s unusual engineering skills and solitary life make him suitable for the work, but Captain Tyler Brew, the Navy SEAL overseeing the project thinks otherwise.

Brew worries that Bigelow’s age, weight and lack of physical fitness will make him vulnerable to his predecessor’s fate. Despite round-the-clock protection by female FBI agent, L.T. Kitt, and a specially trained German shepherd from the witness protection program (Augie), the SEAL’s fears prove warranted. All while a terrorist offensive takes shape.

“The call of service can come out at any age,” Bauer says. “This novel is educational, inspirational and is enjoyable to read.”

“The Accidental Patriot” is a story of citizenship and service; loyalty and love; and how personal transformation happens in unexpected ways. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/775939-the-accidental-patriot.

“The Accidental Patriot”

By Joseph Bauer

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 356 pages | ISBN 9781480896178

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 356 pages | ISBN 9781480896192

E-Book | 356 pages | ISBN 9781480896185

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Joseph Bauer has written four novels from his homes in Charleston, South Carolina and Cleveland, Ohio.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

