Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / An evil race that hopes to rule the universe seeks the White Queen’s power and she intends to stop them at any cost

An evil race that hopes to rule the universe seeks the White Queen’s power and she intends to stop them at any cost

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

J.M. Mills announces the release of ‘The Gathering: The White Queen’

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “I love fantasy and sci-fi. A dream that kept repeating over and over for the last 20 years was always something I wanted to write about. I had never written before, or had the urge to, but I had enough passion to give it a go,” J.M. Mills states. Now, she finally releases her first fantasy/sci-fi novel, “The Gathering: The White Queen” (published by Balboa Press AU).

 

Thrown into inter-dimensional space and time, onto a foreign planet, by the creators of the universe. Koby must gather an elite group of kindred, to learn their skills, and save them from an off-world threat. Foretold in a prophecy, Koby must make her peace with the creators in time to overthrow a race of superior beings. The Territes are trying to locate several artifacts to help them rule the universe, and the White Queen is the keeper of one very powerful artifact — herself, and the five keys of creation.

 

Can Koby come to grips with her change in life, becoming a Queen, and gather enough power to overthrow the most ruthless race the galaxy has ever known? Will her White Order army of Vampires, Mage, Faerie, Vanishers and a Knight, be enough to stop total domination?

 

“There are multiple plots, endless struggles and continual surprises with a plot twist no one will see coming. There are many answers to questions that need to be discovered, therefore, the reader needs to pay attention to the story, and how it’s being told,” Mills says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from his writing of this book, she replies, “Enjoyment from sitting down and reading an intriguing story that makes them cheer for the characters. Anyone can do anything if they set their mind to it.” For more details about this book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/814631-the-gathering

 

“The Gathering: The White Queen”

By J. M. Mills

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 396 pages | ISBN 9781504322263

E-Book | 396 pages | ISBN 9781504322270

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

J. M. Mills was born in Western Australia and raised in the small coal-mining town of Collie. She has managed to attain three degrees, a dog and a house. Writing her second novel, undertaking her first screenplay and loving life by writing her poetry, she considers herself in a happy place.

 

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1-800-844-925.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Balboa Press AU
1-800-844-925
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.