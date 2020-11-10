An excited koala gets a special visit from a friend that will make his wish come true

Breaking News
felene vodka
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

A.M. Santos announces the release of ‘Wanted! The moon and the stars’

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A.M. Santos worked with young children specializing in children’s learning through creative play and imagination development. Her passion for her work has culminated in the book, “Wanted! The moon and the stars” (published by AuthorHouse). It tells an enjoyable story that teaches children about the important things in life as well as about the moon, the stars, the sun and how to control their emotions.

 

Koko is a smart koala that is excited to see the world and all its beauty. He is learning new things in school about the night but cannot wait to see the moon and the stars with his own eyes. With the help of his mum, he learns to be patient, to control his emotions, and to count the days of the week until he fulfils his dream. What Baby Koko did not know is that he would get a special visit from a friend to make his wish come true.

 

“This is a well written, enjoyable story time getting the children’s attention and because of the animals in it that children just love,” Santos says. “The visual, illustrations and talk between the characters are unique and makes everyone jump into the story as if they were there. The theme is something that everyone is passionate about it and makes you want to read and look at the pictures more than once.”   

 

“Wanted! The moon and the stars” reminds readers to chase their dreams, realize that the simpler things are the most amazing things in life. They should remember to look at them, appreciate what is around them and count with someone to help them to make it happen. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Wanted-Moon-Stars-M-Santos/dp/166558078X

 

“Wanted! The moon and the stars”

By A.M. Santos

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781665580786

E-Book | 24 pages | ISBN 9781665580779

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Born in Brazil in 1986, A.M. Santos decided to relocate to Manchester, U.K. in her early 20s. She completed her bachelor’s degree in pedagogy early years education and has since worked with young children specializing in children’s learning through creative play and imagination development.

 

