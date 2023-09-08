Washington, DC, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2026 will mark America’s Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the founding of our Nation. In commemoration of this momentous anniversary, the United States Mint (Mint) will be minting and issuing redesigned 2026-dated circulating coins. This one-year design change is for 2026 only.

The Mint is considering a variety of possible themes for these special circulating coins and we invite all Americans to take a brief survey about the thematic concepts being considered. Please visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/semiq to take the survey, which is open now through October 10, 2023.

As authorized by Public Law 116-330, the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act (CCCRA), the designs for the 2026 circulating coins will be selected in accordance with a design selection process developed in consultation with the United States Semiquincentennial Commission and with recommendations from the general public. A select group of Federal advisors from the Smithsonian Institution, National Archives and Records Administration, Library of Congress, and National Park Service participated in the development of the proposed thematic concepts that appear in the survey.

During the one-year period beginning January 1, 2026, the CCCRA permits the Secretary of the Treasury to mint and issue redesigned coins in celebration of the United States Semiquincentennial. This includes both the obverse and reverse sides of each circulating coin, including up to five different quarter designs emblematic of the Semiquincentennial, one of which must be “emblematic of a woman’s or women’s contribution to the birth of the Nation or the Declaration of Independence or any other monumental moments in American History.” The Mint is also planning new 2026 designs for its numismatic coins.

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

