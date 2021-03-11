An OCD survivor shares principles, tools and insight to help sufferers of OCD choose recovery over fear and get better

Breaking News
‘Turning Points: Peer Support with a Strategy to Help Those Affected by Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)’

DALE CITY, Va., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shannon Shy was diagnosed with a severe case of obsessive-compulsive disorder while on active duty in the Marine Corps. He finally sought help after many years of suffering and through that process, developed a cognitive behavioral strategy that brought him to a place where OCD does not affect many anymore.

 

In “Turning Points: Peer Support with a Strategy to Help Those Affected by Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)” (published by Balboa Press), Shy shares a comprehensive guide that provides peer support and a proven strategy for recovering from OCD.  He relies on both his personal experiences and credentials as a certified peer recovery specialist to teach OCD sufferers how to summon the power and strength within to transform their perspective and get to a place where OCD does not adversely affect their lives.

 

Through the included principles, exercises, practical tools and real-life stories from those who have made significant strides in their own OCD recovery journey, Shy provides in this book a roadmap of hope. He shares valuable information about the growing discipline of peer support, insight into how to build a recovery foundation, his strategy to overcome OCD, motivation, encouragement and tips for sufferers to self-motivate. Harvard Medical Professor of Psychiatry and OCD expert, Dr. Michael Jenike, MD, writes in the book’s Foreword, “This book will be invaluable not only to patients and family members, but also to clinicians.”

 

For those who have OCD, Shy wants them to know through this book that having OCD does not mean they are crazy. Having OCD does not mean their life or career is over. It does not mean they are weak, unfit, or incapable. They do not need to feel embarrassed about having OCD. There are millions of people just like them. “I say without equivocation, you too can confront OCD and get to a place where OCD does not adversely affect your life. The power and strength to do so are already within you. You simply only need to summon them. In the pages that follow, I show you how,” Shy concludes. For more details about this book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/824863-turning-points

 

“Turning Points: Peer Support with a Strategy to Help Those Affected by Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)”

By Shannon Shy

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 208 pages | ISBN 9781982263430

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 208 pages | ISBN 9781982263423

E-Book | 208 pages | ISBN 9781982263447

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Shannon Shy is a retired United States Marine who is presently a civilian attorney with the Department of the Navy. A certified peer recovery specialist, he has written three books on overcoming OCD and provided peer support to hundreds of sufferers globally since 2016. He served on the Board of Directors for the International OCD Foundation from 2011 to 2018, when he resigned to serve as an advisor in Afghanistan. He and his wife, Debbie, have three children and two grandchildren, and live in Dale City, Virginia.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

