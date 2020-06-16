An orphan boy takes readers on a journey of hope, finding a best friend and finding home in fantasy zO

Trish Teske brings Australian themes of bushfires, mateship, protecting communities and bullying to life in ‘Gruntz:

TERRANORA, Australia, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trish Teske takes readers on an adventurous journey of hope set in an Australian bush fantasy world in her debut book, “Gruntz: Finding zO” (published by Balboa Press AU). zO is home to Gruntz, human-like creatures inspired by the quintessential Australian animal, the koala. Their ears are furry, their skin is like velvet and they have claws. Readers can experience the universal themes of good versus evil, overcoming hardship and the importance of family and belonging through this very relatable imaginary world.

The story follows 10-year-old grunt, Flynn, who was orphaned after a devastating bushfire five years earlier. He’s been trying to fit in for what seems like forever. Now, just when he’s made it onto the under-thirteen Dragons football team, the bully, Spike challenges him to a most despicable dare that could cost him everything. As the story unfolds, however, the two boys’ backgrounds are more similar than you can imagine.

“Gruntz characters may look different but they experience the very same feelings as many young readers,” Teske says. “The story exposes children to themes of exclusion, bullying, intergenerational relationships and war through a less confronting medium.” “Young readers will connect with the characters’ challenges and experiences, and hopefully gain some perspective about their place in contemporary, multicultural Australian society.”

The story of “Gruntz: Finding zO” is about empowering children to believe in themselves and about being brave in finding the place they belong. Even in the face of adversity, learning to choose love and compassion, over aggression, can overcome challenges and develop beautiful friendships. For more details about the book, please visit – www.gruntz-findingzo.com.

“Gruntz: Finding zO”

By Trish Teske

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 276 pages | ISBN 9781504320016

E-Book | 276 pages | ISBN 9781504320023

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

With Leigh, her husband of over 40 years, Trish Teske lives on a leafy hilltop overlooking the lakes in northern New South Wales. She shares her passions of a cappella singing, reading, cooking, house renovating, motor homing, mosaics, costuming, gardening and volunteering with her much-loved family and friends.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1800 050 315.

