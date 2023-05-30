New Picture Book About Acceptance From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the majority of school-aged children experiencing bullying at some point in their adolescence, bullying prevention education is more important than ever. Author Joel Brasier’s new book, A Boy and His Goose provides an adorable early reader book that promotes self acceptance and discourages bullying.

Six-year-old Jason doesn’t want to go to school; the bullies in his class hurt his feelings. He’d much rather stay on his family’s farm. When he’s given a gosling, an unexpected friendship blooms between the creature and the boy. Can their surprising friendship rescue each other?

“The overall purpose is to teach people that it’s okay to be different,” said Brasier. “You never know when a true friend will come into your life.”

Using beautiful illustrations, a soothing narrative, and relatable life lessons, A Boy and His Goose demonstrates themes of anti-bullying, self-love, and true friendship. It serves as a comforting reminder to parents and children that good things often happen when we least expect it.

Brasier’s use of a gosling makes the story even more engaging to young children, who are his main audience. He hopes parents also enjoy the book when reading it to their kids.

“It uses animals and people to help each other through difficult times—and to teach a valuable lesson about finding friends in the least expected places.”

A Boy and His Goose is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

About the Author:

Joel Brasier is a disabled Army veteran. He proudly served with the 82nd Airborne Division and the 3rd Infantry Division and was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq. While in Iraq, he was seriously injured and was discharged in August 2010.

He is involved with the Dallas Warriors, a non-profit organization devoted to rehabilitating disabled veterans through ice hockey. He lives in Texas with his geese, ducks, and chickens.

