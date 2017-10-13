Analogic Appoints Joseph Whitters to Board of Directors

PEABODY, Mass., Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Analogic Corporation (Nasdaq:ALOG), enabling the world’s medical imaging and aviation security technology, today announced the appointment of Joseph Whitters to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Whitters joins the Analogic Board with significant experience in healthcare, finance and strategic transactions. With Mr. Whitters’ appointment, the Analogic Board has been expanded to seven directors, six of whom are independent, including Mr. Whitters.

Bernard Bailey, chairman of the Analogic Board, commented, “We are pleased to appoint Joe to the Analogic Board and believe his significant healthcare industry experience, both as an executive and director, will be valuable to the company. As part of our focus on maximizing stockholder value, we are continuing to actively pursue the sale of the company. Joe’s deep understanding of our industry, strong financial skills, and experience in the sale of public companies, will be valuable to this work.”

Mr. Whitters added, “Having spent most of my career in the healthcare industry, I understand the importance of Analogic’s advanced imaging and guidance technologies and appreciate the value it delivers to many companies in the space. I look forward to lending my expertise to the actions the Board and management have undertaken to optimize performance and deliver value to both Analogic stockholders and its customers.”

Analogic noted that the appointment of Mr. Whitters resulted from ongoing and constructive conversations members of the Board and management had with Voce Capital Management LLC (“Voce”), an Analogic stockholder, regarding the company’s strategic plans and the Board’s composition. As part of a Cooperation Agreement that Analogic entered into with Voce in connection with Mr. Whitters’ appointment as an independent director, Voce has agreed to support the Analogic Board’s nominees at the company’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is scheduled to be held on December 1, 2017.

Joseph Whitters

Mr. Whitters is currently a consultant to Frazier Healthcare Partners, a leading provider of growth and venture capital to healthcare companies. He has more than three decades of experience serving as a senior executive or public company director for companies in the healthcare industry. He currently serves on the Boards of PRGX Global, Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. Previous industry related Board memberships include, among others, his service at Air Methods Corp., Mentor Corp. (where he served as chairman), Omnicell Inc., Zonare Medical Systems. Inc. and numerous other public and private healthcare companies. Before his role at Frazier, Mr. Whitters held various finance positions of increasing responsibility at First Health, a managed care organization that he helped take public while serving as chief financial officer and which was acquired by Coventry Health Plans in 2005. Prior to that, he was controller at United Healthcare Corp. He is a CPA (inactive) and began his career in public accounting with Peat Marwick.

