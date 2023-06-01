[220+ Page Report] Zion Market Research estimates that the U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market size & share revenue will grow to USD 2239.12 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.91% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Ascension Health, Kaiser Permanente, HCA Healthcare, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Intermountain Healthcare, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, CommonSpirit Health, Providence Health System, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), AdventHealth, Northwell Health, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Advocate Aurora Health, Banner Health, Geisinger Health, Sutter Health, Cedars-Sinai Health System, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Sanford Health, Spectrum Health, Advocate Health Care, Carolinas HealthCare System (Atrium Health)., and others.

New York, NY, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market By Services Type (Long Term Health And Acute Care / Hospital Service), By Integration Model (Vertical And Horizontal), And By Region – Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1093 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2239.12 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.91% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Integrated Delivery Network? How big is the Integrated Delivery Network Industry?

Report Overview:

The U.S. integrated delivery network market size was worth around USD 1093 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 2239.12 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 11.91% between 2023 and 2030.

The integrated delivery network market refers to the segment of the healthcare industry that consists of integrated healthcare organizations. They are responsible for providing a range of coordinated and comprehensive healthcare services. An integrated delivery network (IDN) is a functional network of healthcare providers, including hospitals, physician groups, post-acute care facilities, outpatient clinics, and other healthcare entities that are aligned to work together in a collaborative effort with the end goal of delivering integrated care to patients. IDN systems aim to improve the quality, efficiency, and coordination of healthcare delivery.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/us-integrated-delivery-network-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market: Growth Factors

This can be achieved by creating a seamless continuum of care for patients. In recent times, the U.S. integrated delivery network industry has registered significant growth due to several factors with the growing demand for value-based care acting as the main source of growth.

The U.S. integrated delivery network market is projected to grow owing to the growing adoption of care coordination and integration systems. IDN architecture ensures that patients have access to seamless and well-coordinated care by reducing the impact of fragmented healthcare systems. Medical facilities can improve patient outcomes by coordinating services, sharing information, and streamlining care transitions. IDNs tend to focus on population health management and the growing emphasis on this aspect of health management is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

With the aid of technologies such as data analytics, predictive modeling, and care management strategies, it will become easier for stakeholders operating in an IDN structure to proactively identify and address the health needs of specific populations. Such an approach is likely to improve health outcomes, reduce hospital admissions, and lower healthcare costs. It becomes possible for healthcare facilities to achieve economies of scale by consolidating resources, negotiating favorable contracts, and leveraging their size to implement cost-saving initiatives. Cost efficiencies can be achieved by centralizing administrative functions, standardizing protocols, and optimizing supply chains which are all aided by IDN.

The U.S. integrated delivery network industry is likely to come across certain growth restrictions driven by the existence of several complex regulations and policies that the US healthcare system is subject to. These policies may differentiate at federal, state, and local levels and it may become challenging to comply with such variations. Another significant limitation is the lack of a robust technological infrastructure that allows data interoperability and seamless information sharing. Although the US is considered one of the most highly advanced countries, its information technology (IT) is still limited to deploying massive undertakings such as IDN.

The growing incidences of chronic diseases could provide several growth opportunities while the concerns over cost-efficiency and return on investment may challenge the regional market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/us-integrated-delivery-network-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1093 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2239.12 billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.91% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Ascension Health, Kaiser Permanente, HCA Healthcare, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Intermountain Healthcare, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, CommonSpirit Health, Providence Health System, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), AdventHealth, Northwell Health, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Advocate Aurora Health, Banner Health, Geisinger Health, Sutter Health, Cedars-Sinai Health System, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Sanford Health, Spectrum Health, Advocate Health Care, and Carolinas HealthCare System (Atrium Health). Key Segment By Services Type, By Integration Model, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Integrated Delivery Network Market: Segmentation Analysis

The U.S. integrated delivery network market is segmented based on service type, integration model, and region.

Based on service type, the market is segmented as long term health and acute care /hospital service. In 2022, the industry was dominated by the acute care/hospital service segment. It led to more than 50.1% of the segmental share.

The growth rate was driven by the increasing number of medical services associated with this model. It includes hospital settings for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of severe or life-threatening illnesses or injuries. They also encompass a range of surgical, medical, and diagnostic interventions that may require specialized care and immediate treatment. By incorporating acute care/hospital services, it becomes possible to reduce fragmentation and promote better care coordination. The segment is expected to grow owing to the rising advancements in medical technologies, diagnostic tools, and treatment modalities.

Based on the integration model, the U.S. integrated delivery network industry segments are vertical and horizontal. More than 68.12% of the segmental share was led by the vertical integration model and it involves coordination between organizations that provide different levels of medical care.

This model can take up several forms. For instance, integration between hospitals and physicians involves bringing together the involved parties under common ownership or affiliation. This allows closer collaboration, coordination, and integration of care between hospitals and physicians. Post-acute care integration involves coordination between skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation centers, and home health agencies. The transition from acute hospital settings to post-acute care becomes easy under this model.

The U.S. Integrated Delivery Network market is segmented as follows:

By Services Type

Long Term Health

Acute Care / Hospital Service

By Integration Model

Vertical

Horizontal

Browse the full “U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market By Services Type (Long Term Health and Acute Care / Hospital Service), By Integration Model (Vertical and Horizontal), and By Region – Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-integrated-delivery-network-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the U.S. Integrated Delivery Network market include –

Ascension Health

Kaiser Permanente

HCA Healthcare

Mayo Clinic

Cleveland Clinic

Intermountain Healthcare

Trinity Health

Tenet Healthcare

CommonSpirit Health

Providence Health System

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)

AdventHealth

Northwell Health

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Advocate Aurora Health

Banner Health

Geisinger Health

Sutter Health

Cedars-Sinai Health System

Baylor Scott & White Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health

Sanford Health

Spectrum Health

Advocate Health Care

Carolinas HealthCare System (Atrium Health).

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Integrated Delivery Network market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 11.91% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Integrated Delivery Network market size was valued at around US$ 1093 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2239.12 billion by 2030.

The U.S. integrated delivery network market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising demand for value-based care.

Based on service type segmentation, acute care / hospital service was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on model segmentation, vertical was the leading model in 2022.

On the basis of region, Northeastern was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/us-integrated-delivery-network-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Integrated Delivery Network industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Integrated Delivery Network Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Integrated Delivery Network Industry?

What segments does the Integrated Delivery Network Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Integrated Delivery Network Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Services Type, By Integration Model, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7210

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The U.S. integrated delivery network market is projected to witness the highest growth in the Northeastern region consisting of some of the most advanced states in the US such as New York and Massachusetts that are equipped with well-established healthcare-infrastructure and growing inclination toward value-based care driven by favorable regional medical policies and patient awareness. The Midwest region of the US consists of regions such as Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio. The regions have a diverse healthcare landscape which ranges from urban to rural regions and consists of a mix of large integrated health systems and smaller regional IDNs. Southern regions such as Texas, Florida, and Georgia which consist of diverse populations, rapid population growth, and a mix of urban and rural areas may also register higher growth rates.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2023, Cleveland Clinic Akron General launched a new care model for improving outcomes in pregnant patients. The model is called TeamBirth and will involve the care team to stay in regular touch with the patients

In January 2020, Union Hospital in Maryland was acquired by ChristianaCare, a major IDN between Baltimore and Philadelphia

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/us-integrated-delivery-network-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is integrated delivery network?

Which key factors will influence U.S. integrated delivery network market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the U.S. integrated delivery network market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the U.S. integrated delivery network market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the U.S. integrated delivery network market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the U.S. integrated delivery network market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

U.S. Utility Terrain Vehicle Market – By Displacement (Above 800 cc, 400 – 800 cc, and Below 400 cc), By Application (Utility, Recreation, Sports, and Military), and By Region: Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-utility-terrain-vehicle-market

U.S. Residential Air Purifiers Market By Type (HEPA, Ion And Ozone Generators, Electrostatic Precipitators, And Others): Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/residential-air-purifiers-market

U.S. Chocolate Beverage Powder Market By Type (Milk Chocolate Powder, Dark Chocolate Powder, White Chocolate Powder), By Packaging Format (Metal Containers, Plastic Containers, Cartons, Pouches, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Food And Drug Mass, Clubs, E-Commerce, Specialty, Global Travel Retail), And By Packaging Size (Up To 500 Grams, 501–1,000 Grams, 1,000–1,500 Grams, More Than 1,500 Grams):U.S. Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2021 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-chocolate-beverage-powder-market

U.S. Staple Gun Market By Type (Manual, Electric, Pneumatic), By End User (Professional, Individual), And By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Store, Online, Others): U.S. Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2021 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-staple-gun-market

U.S. Steel Wire Market By Form (Non-Rope And Rope), By Type (Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, And Stainless Steel), By Thickness (0.01 Mm To 0.8 Mm, 0.8 Mm To 1.6 Mm, 1.6 Mm To 4 Mm, And 4 Mm & Above), By End User (Construction, Automotive, Energy, Agriculture, And Others): U.S. Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2021 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-steel-wire-market

U.S. Education Market – By Type (Cloud And On-Premise); By Content (Audio-Based Content, Video-Based Content, And Text Content); By Smart Learning Mode (Collaborative Learning, Virtual Instructor Led Training, Simulation Based Learning, Adaptive Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning, And Webinars); By Component (Hardware [Interactive White Boards, Interactive Displays, And Interactive Tables], Software [Learning Management System, Adaptive Learning Platform, And Learning Content Management System], And Service [Managed Service, And Professional Service]); By End User (Higher Education Institutes, K-12, And Pre-K) – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-education-market

U.S. Healthcare Transportation Services Market By Type (Medical Transportation, Incubator Transport, Mobile Treatment Facilities, Patient Transport, And Non-Medical Transportation). By End Use (Hospitals, Medical Centers, Nursing Care Facilities, And Airport Shuttle), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/the-us-healthcare-transportation-services-market

U.S. Registered Nurses Market By End-User (Ambulatory Healthcare Services, Hospitals, Nursing Homes, And Others), By Gender (Male And Female), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-registered-nurses-market

U.S. Chiropractic Market By Age Group (Above 64 Years, 45-64 Years, 21-44 Years, And Below 21 Years), By Type (Functional Corrective Care, Pain Management Care, Preventive Care, And Maintenance), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-chiropractic-market

U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market By Services Type (Long Term Health And Acute Care / Hospital Service), By Integration Model (Vertical And Horizontal), And By Region – Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-integrated-delivery-network-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies U.S.ly to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Blog: https://www.lmgforhealth.org/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?