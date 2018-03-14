Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CURO Group, Golar LNG Partners LP, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Kinross Gold, Enerplus, and ManTech International — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO), Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), and ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO), Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), and ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 12th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

—————————————–

CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP. (CURO) REPORT OVERVIEW

CURO Group’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, CURO Group reported revenue of $155.78MM vs $135.90MM (up 14.63%) and basic earnings per share $0.26 vs $0.42 (down 38.10%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, CURO Group reported revenue of $828.60MM vs $813.13MM (up 1.90%) and basic earnings per share $1.73 vs $0.47 (up 268.09%). CURO Group is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.91 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

—————————————–

GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP (GMLP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Golar LNG Partners LP’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Golar LNG Partners LP reported revenue of $105.64MM vs $113.84MM (down 7.21%) and basic earnings per share $0.38 vs $0.92 (down 58.23%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Golar LNG Partners LP reported revenue of $441.60MM vs $434.69MM (up 1.59%) and basic earnings per share $2.44 vs $2.38 (up 2.52%). Golar LNG Partners LP is expected to report earnings on May 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.29 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

—————————————–

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) REPORT OVERVIEW

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CRISPR Therapeutics AG reported revenue of $32.33MM vs $2.34MM (up 1,279.05%) and basic earnings per share $0.01 vs $5.56 (down 99.82%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CRISPR Therapeutics AG reported revenue of $41.00MM vs $5.16MM (up 693.90%) and basic earnings per share -$1.71 vs -$1.89. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is expected to report earnings on May 10th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.54. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.98 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

—————————————–

KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION (KGC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kinross Gold’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Kinross Gold reported revenue of $828.00MM vs $910.20MM (down 9.03%) and basic earnings per share $0.05 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Kinross Gold reported revenue of $3,472.00MM vs $3,052.20MM (up 13.75%) and basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs -$0.86. Kinross Gold is expected to report earnings on May 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.14 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

—————————————–

ENERPLUS CORPORATION (ERF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Enerplus’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Enerplus reported revenue of $184.88MM vs $137.81MM (up 34.16%) and basic earnings per share $0.07 vs $1.63 (down 95.82%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Enerplus reported revenue of $721.26MM vs $523.61MM (up 37.75%) and basic earnings per share $0.76 vs $1.32 (down 42.80%). Enerplus is expected to report earnings on May 4th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.43 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2019.

—————————————–

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (MANT) REPORT OVERVIEW

ManTech International’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ManTech International reported revenue of $462.28MM vs $394.18MM (up 17.28%) and basic earnings per share $1.76 vs $0.36 (up 388.89%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ManTech International reported revenue of $1,717.02MM vs $1,601.60MM (up 7.21%) and basic earnings per share $2.94 vs $1.48 (up 98.65%). ManTech International is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.18 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

—————————————–

