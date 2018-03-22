Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell Industries, and NMI — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO), Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE), Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN), Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE), Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL), and NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO), Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE), Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN), Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE), Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL), and NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 20th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

—————————————–

DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC. (TACO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Del Taco Restaurants’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Del Taco Restaurants reported revenue of $146.54MM vs $150.24MM (down 2.46%) and basic earnings per share $0.91 vs $0.20 (up 355.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Del Taco Restaurants reported revenue of $471.46MM vs $452.08MM (up 4.29%) and basic earnings per share $1.29 vs $0.54 (up 138.89%). Del Taco Restaurants is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.67 and is expected to report on March 13th, 2019.

—————————————–

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. (MYE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Myers Industries’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Myers Industries reported revenue of $118.96MM vs $106.38MM (up 11.83%) and basic earnings per share -$0.61 vs -$0.05. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Myers Industries reported revenue of $547.04MM vs $534.38MM (up 2.37%) and basic earnings per share -$0.33 vs $0.03. Myers Industries is expected to report earnings on May 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.05 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

—————————————–

HAWKINS, INC. (HWKN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hawkins’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hawkins reported revenue of $118.05MM vs $112.35MM (up 5.08%) and basic earnings per share $1.62 vs $0.34 (up 376.47%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2017 vs March 31st, 2016, Hawkins reported revenue of $483.59MM vs $413.98MM (up 16.82%) and basic earnings per share $2.14 vs $1.72 (up 24.42%). Hawkins is expected to report earnings on May 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

—————————————–

ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION (ACRE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ares Commercial Real Estate’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ares Commercial Real Estate reported revenue of -$2.95MM vs $3.59MM and basic earnings per share $0.21 vs $0.28 (down 25.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ares Commercial Real Estate reported revenue of $46.35MM vs $45.11MM (up 2.75%) and basic earnings per share $1.07 vs $1.42 (down 24.65%). Ares Commercial Real Estate is expected to report earnings on May 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.24 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

—————————————–

POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. (POWL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Powell Industries’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Powell Industries reported revenue of $90.18MM vs $110.34MM (down 18.27%) and basic earnings per share -$0.49 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Powell Industries reported revenue of $395.91MM vs $565.24MM (down 29.96%) and basic earnings per share -$0.83 vs $1.36. Powell Industries is expected to report earnings on May 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

—————————————–

NMI HOLDINGS INC (NMIH) REPORT OVERVIEW

NMI’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NMI reported revenue of $54.54MM vs $36.63MM (up 48.89%) and basic earnings per share -$0.03 vs $1.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NMI reported revenue of $182.74MM vs $123.82MM (up 47.59%) and basic earnings per share $0.37 vs $1.08 (down 65.74%). NMI is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.87 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

—————————————–

