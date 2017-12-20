Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Intellia Therapeutics, United Community Banks, CytomX Therapeutics, First Interstate BancSystem, Global Net Lease, and Enable Midstream Partners — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI), CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK), Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL), and Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI), CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK), Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL), and Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 18th, 2017. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Intellia Therapeutics’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Intellia Therapeutics reported revenue of $7.32MM vs $4.87MM (up 50.28%) and basic earnings per share -$0.44 vs -$0.22. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Intellia Therapeutics reported revenue of $16.48MM vs $6.04MM (up 172.65%) and basic earnings per share -$1.42 vs -$51.02. Intellia Therapeutics is expected to report earnings on March 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.94 and is expected to report on March 13th, 2018.

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) REPORT OVERVIEW

United Community Banks’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, United Community Banks reported interest income of $98.84MM vs $85.44MM (up 15.68%) and basic earnings per share $0.38 vs $0.36 (up 5.56%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, United Community Banks reported interest income of $335.02MM vs $278.53MM (up 20.28%) and basic earnings per share $1.40 vs $1.09 (up 28.44%). United Community Banks is expected to report earnings on January 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.79 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2018.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) REPORT OVERVIEW

CytomX Therapeutics’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, CytomX Therapeutics reported revenue of $24.14MM vs $3.45MM (up 599.02%) and basic earnings per share -$0.28 vs -$0.40. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, CytomX Therapeutics reported revenue of $15.04MM vs $7.71MM (up 95.06%) and basic earnings per share -$1.63 vs -$4.90. CytomX Therapeutics is expected to report earnings on March 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.39. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.39 and is expected to report on March 1st, 2018.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) REPORT OVERVIEW

First Interstate BancSystem’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, First Interstate BancSystem reported interest income of $108.77MM vs $74.94MM (up 45.15%) and basic earnings per share $0.49 vs $0.57 (down 14.04%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, First Interstate BancSystem reported interest income of $297.43MM vs $282.42MM (up 5.31%) and basic earnings per share $2.15 vs $1.92 (up 11.98%). First Interstate BancSystem is expected to report earnings on January 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.63 and is expected to report on January 25th, 2018.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Global Net Lease’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Global Net Lease reported revenue of $64.87MM vs $53.25MM (up 21.82%) and basic earnings per share $0.03 vs $0.16 (down 81.25%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Global Net Lease reported revenue of $214.17MM vs $205.33MM (up 4.31%) and basic earnings per share $0.81 vs -$0.03. Global Net Lease is expected to report earnings on February 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.12 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2018.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Enable Midstream Partners’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Enable Midstream Partners reported revenue of $705.00MM vs $620.00MM (up 13.71%) and basic earnings per share $0.24 vs $0.26 (down 7.69%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Enable Midstream Partners reported revenue of $2,272.00MM vs $2,418.00MM (down 6.04%) and basic earnings per share $0.68 vs -$1.78. Enable Midstream Partners is expected to report earnings on February 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.96 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2018.

