The oil market will rally by $5-10 per barrel when it opens on Monday and may spike to as high as $100 per barrel if Saudi Arabia fails to quickly resume oil supply lost after attacks over the weekend, traders and analysts said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Analyst View: Saudi attacks raise specter of oil at $100/barrel - September 15, 2019
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon at petrol-bomb throwing protesters - September 15, 2019
- France condemns attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure - September 15, 2019